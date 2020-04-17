During these uncertain times we are asked to step up into a world and way of being that has never been seen before.

So how do we move through a world of the unknown?  This story shows the importance of being grateful for the simple things in our lives.

“I am a regular at the Dog Park up the road from my home. Earlier in the week a Man was there with his Mother in a wheelchair, I imagine she had Alzheimer’s. Sienna my Dog went up to them and his mother stroked her. I said to her Son, “how do you manage at present”. They live in a high-rise Housing Commission apartment nearby. He said he had a routine every day to stay on track of “as normal a life as possible”.  And on Friday night instead of going to the Pub, he sits himself down in the lounge at 4 PM and has several beers or more I suspect. He was at the Dog Park today on his own, doing solid gym style training”.

Can I remind You that at present there are people doing it worse than us? However, it is definitely the time to develop some impressive Resilience Skills for Now and the Future. Give these suggestions a try: –

  1. Stick to a daily routine. Do not get caught up in letting days merge into weeks. Be disciplined, you are a creative professional. Keep a list of what you want to achieve each day. Combine work and play. E. g I am doing Online gym classes that make me feel like life is partially back on track. Be creative inspiring with. Jigsaw puzzles, create dishes you salivate over etc.
  1. Meditate… meditation is one of the most important gifts we can give ourselves. Now is the time to either learn from one of the Apps online “Calm” or revive a practice from years ago. Mediation helps Us feel less stressed.
  2. Mindset. Our Mindset is our world Good or Bad.  And we can either let it go Feral or Calm it down. Simplest way to do this is to start off the day consciously being aware of “Negative Thought Patterns”, called the Rat Wheel Mindset. And they can take over Fast. E.g. “This situation is unending”, “What happens if I get ….”. None of these situations is happening to you in that moment. This is the power of a Negative Mindset trying to take control. (we all have these experiences) And can lead to a day that may be Flat and Unproductive. So, to slow that part down, and Catch negative language on the spot, like the Police patrolling the streets for people not self-isolating. Put a rubber band around your wrist and ping it every time you have a negative thought. This stops most people rather quickly.
  3. Finally, Check-up often on friends, family and clients past and present. This is a great way to re-engage with those who may be doing it tough. Online connection can offer wellness first and business next.

And finally look after yourself.  My friends and I are talking often. How about you? During these times Resilience, supports, and is important, combined with a Mindset that stops feeding into Collective Fear. Many will come out of this situation Mentally Stronger, Healthier and Open to Kindness and Gratitude for our Unique Creative Self and the World.  Go well Sally.
 