The transformation of a major Sydney hospital into a world-class facility has moved closer to reality after the appointment of one of Australia’s leading contractors to help finalise plans for the hospital’s redevelopment.

The New South Wales Government has announced that CPB Contractors has been appointed for the early contractor involvement phase of the $750 million redevelopment of Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Situated in Sydney’s inner west, the hospital services around 740,000 people who live within the Sydney Local Health District along with a further 1 million who come to the district each day to work, study and visit.

The redevelopment includes construction of a new 15-storey tower and upgrade of existing buildings.

Specifically, it will feature:

  • Expanded and enhanced emergency department and intensive care units
  • State-of-the-art operating theatres
  • Expanded and improved adult inpatient accommodation
  • Increased interventional and imaging services
  • Expanded neonatology services
  • Improved roads, signage and landscaping throughout the hospital
  • A new open garden courtyard.

Early contractor involvement is the process of engaging the input of a construction contractor as part of the project’s design.

This helps to ensure that the design can be constructed as safely and efficiently as possible.

For CPB, which is part of the CIMIC Group and is one of Australia largest civil and commercial/public building construction contractors, the award build on previous involvement with nine major hospital projects.

This includes delivering the $424 million second stage of the redevelopment of the Campbelltown Hospital (scheduled for completion this year) along with the $379 million first-stage redevelopment of the Nepean Hospital in Sydney’s west including a new 14-storey clinical building.

The Royal Prince Alfred project is being delivered by Health Infrastructure in partnership with the Sydney Local Health District.

Early enabling works are underway alongside the planning and design of the new hospital expansion.

The main works construction contract is expected to be awarded later this year.

Multi-national design firm Jacobs was appointed as the lead architect for the project in a team which involves Bates Smart and Neeson Murcutt + Neville.

Concept designs were released for community and stakeholder feedback in September.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the benefits from the hospital will be significant.

“This major investment by the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is a tremendous boost to healthcare for the 740,000 people who live in the Sydney Local Health District and the million-plus people who visit for work, study or to see loved ones,” Hazzard said.

“The community will benefit enormously from the expansion of RPA’s world-class health services, including an even bigger and better emergency department and intensive care units, as well as medical imaging, operating theatres, maternity, birthing and neonatal areas, and additional inpatient beds.”

 

