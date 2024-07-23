If you have ever walked into a room and felt a sense of tranquillity, it is likely because of its biophilic design. Many people integrate greenery into their interiors to achieve a brighter mood, reduced stress and enhanced attachment to nature. However, you can also apply biophilic design principles to your outdoor space.

Creating an oasis on your property is more than planting a few flowers. It requires a holistic approach using water and fire components, sensory elements and natural materials. Here is a breakdown of biophilic design and backyard landscaping ideas for creating a restorative space.

What Are the Biophilic Design Principles?

According to the Living Future Institute of Australia, executing the perfect biophilic design follows this set of principles:

  • Foster opportunities and interactions between people and nature.
  • Create environmental, social and cultural attachments to specific environments.
  • Design an inspired space for engagement with every area and sense.
  • Develop a positive environment for your mental and physical health.

To ingrain peace, curiosity, creativity and a greater connection to nature, one must embrace its characteristics, including local ecology, water, land, wildlife and natural light. On a larger scale, biophilic design allows cities to conserve biodiversity and build social resilience.

 

6 Backyard Landscaping Ideas

Experts worldwide have long recognized nature’s mental, physical and emotional benefits. However, people spend less time outdoors interacting with wilderness in today’s digital environment. Here are six backyard landscaping ideas for a biophilic design.

 

1.   Living Walls

Those with limited outdoor space can integrate biophilic design principles into a living wall. Plants grow vertically on a wall or free-standing structure and are rooted in a growing medium for adequate nutrients and irrigation. Homeowners may include an array of greenery, including food crops and herbs. Otherwise, these vertical gardens provide a stunning aesthetic to any patio or siding.

 

2.   Water Features

Many people find trickling water soothing, instilling a deeper connection with your home and environment. Biophilic design integrates a small pond, fountain or waterfall to turn any property into a relaxing oasis.

Small ponds significantly benefit backyard wildlife like amphibians, pollinators and birds. However, you must regularly maintain the pond pump to ensure it stays clean and works properly. Twigs, leaves and other natural debris may clog a pump, leading to poor filtration and water quality. Likewise, it is crucial to regularly clean the impeller to reduce damage and increase water flow.

 

3.   Native Plants and Habitat

A pond is not the only way to create a habitat in outdoor biophilic designs. Any backyard landscaping ideas you have should include native plants to enhance the property.

Native plants are adapted to the local climate and are easily maintained, requiring little irrigation and pesticides. Selecting pollinator-friendly greenery and limiting chemicals helps restore pollinator populations and aid the growth of more plant varieties.

Fortunately, Australia has 24,000 native plant species attracting bees, lizards, frogs and larger mammals. Native plants in your yard also help shelter koalas and other vital species.

 

4.   Mixed Materials

Because biophilic design principles lean toward natural forms, it is a good idea to blend elements and textures into backyard landscapes. Composite decking looks like actual wood but is a sustainable, more durable option to withstand weather and foot traffic. These materials — and others like bamboo — blend beautifully into the surrounding greenery. Natural pavers, rocks and gravel are also popular as patio flooring and stepping stones.

Using mixed materials may create harmony between structures and outdoor spaces through sculptures and yard art. Employ these artificial features as centrepieces in your garden through complementary plants with varied textures, sizes and colours.

 

5.   Fire Features

Fire pits and tables make the backyard more enjoyable and comfortable during cooler days and nights. Often, homeowners make these features their backyard’s focal point and build a biophilic design around them.

Fire is a natural element that provides warmth, ambience and a connection to Mother Earth. It also creates a welcoming environment for social gatherings, outdoor cooking, and shared experiences with friends and family.

 

6.   Sensory Elements

Positive mental health and well-being are at the heart of biophilic design. As such, you want to maximize nature’s healing capacity by considering sensory elements like sound, smell and sight. Think wind chimes in a gentle breeze, brightly coloured flowers and fragrant herbs. People also opt for different-textured plants to satisfy touch.

In one study of Chinese women, participants achieved greater relaxation and lower blood pressure when in contact with natural grass. These sensory and emotional responses to greenery often provide comfort and boost creativity and concentration.

 

Embracing Biophilic Design for Optimal Well-Being

Applying biophilic design principles to your landscaping offers numerous health benefits. You do not need much space to surround yourself with an enhanced environment. Whether installing a trickling water feature or planting an elaborate garden, you can satisfy several senses with an immersive outdoor experience.

Remember, biophilic design also considers sustainability with native plants and habitat for local biodiversity. As such, you should consider eco-friendly practices for the ultimate backyard sanctuary.