As part of the Australian Building Code Board’s (ABCB) commitment to delivering a National Construction Code (NCC) that is user-friendly and modern, important changes are being implemented for the 2022 edition of the code.

In moving from what was historically a print-based publication to what will become an innovative and agile digital product, the next phase of improvements are primarily to the NCC’s structure and format. These improvements are being implemented following considerable analysis, research and consultation with key industry groups and do not change the intent or regulatory requirements of the NCC.

Embracing calls from the building and plumbing industries for digitisation, these changes have been designed with NCC users in mind, and form part of the ABCB’s overall long-term strategy to improve usability of the NCC.

The changes have regard to those who are relatively new to the industry and are becoming familiar with the NCC as a technical regulatory instrument. They have also had regard for those who are using it in their studies (and will therefore be future users of the product) as well as those who have been in the business for some time and may be more familiar with how things have been done up to this point.

To guide users through the changes, the ABCB has developed a range of supporting materials, which will be released in stages leading up to the release of the NCC 2022 Public Comment in May, 2021. You can read more about the changes in the ABCB’s latest edition of Connect or by opting in to regular communications through your ABCB profile.

Starting with the NCC 2022 Public Comment Draft, you can expect to see:

These changes are essential to ensure the NCC:

  • Is easily digested and comprehended by users, encouraging greater adoption across industry.
  • Can be converted into a range of digital formats, enabling features such as personalised filtering of content.
  • Encourages digital innovation such as integration with commonly used industry software and digital systems.
  • Allows for contemporary education and training opportunities, incentivising new entrants to the building and plumbing industries to familiarise themselves with the NCC.

Whilst knowing that it may require some adjustment for those who have used it in its current form for many years, these changes will result in an NCC that is more usable and accessible to as many practitioners as possible. Higher rates of use and comprehension will help lift compliance and improve building outcomes.

(top image via Shutterstock)