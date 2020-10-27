The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) has released the first of their new NCC CPD courses. These courses are specifically designed for compliance practitioners, such as building surveyors, to help deepen their understanding and application of the relevant requirements of the National Construction Code (NCC).  

Developed by the ABCB in partnership with government, industry and subject matter experts, these new courses will help practitioners verify and extend their knowledge of the NCC.

The two NCC CPD courses address many of the key questions raised by the Performance Solution pathway including how to develop a performance-based design brief (PBDB), whether projects can combine Deemed-To-Satisfy and Performance Solutions, what NCC evidence of suitability should be used and how to assess that evidence.

The courses are being delivered via a secure, online platform, ensuring you can learn from anywhere at a time that best suits you. They combine an engaging and informative blend of video, audio, written materials, case studies, worked examples and assessments to equip participants with a practical toolkit for advancing their area of practice, to assist you in demonstrating compliance with your CPD requirements and start earning points today.

The 90 minute, online courses are being offered for an introductory price of $60 + GST per course for a limited time only – a saving of 20% on the regular course price of $75 + GST per course. Be sure not to miss out!

In coming months courses will also be launched for other industry practitioners including

  • Design and engineering practitioners including architects, designers, draftspersons, specialists and engineers (including fire and hydraulic); and
  • Construct and install practitioners including builders, plumbers, fire protection practitioners, and site/project managers.

