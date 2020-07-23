Private certification may be banned on some developments in the ACT, the Government in that territory has announced.

In a statement, ACT Minister for Building Quality and Improvement Gordon Ramsay has announced that the government in that territory will establish a team of public building certifiers.

Whilst giving few details, the statement said use of the government certifiers may be required for ‘certain types of development’.

The new scheme comes as the ACT government is working on a scheme for developer licencing, under which developers will need licences in order to conduct certain types of developments and will be subject to a fit and proper person test.

Speaking of the latter reform, Ramsay said the new scheme would help to protect consumers.

“When I took up the job of Minister for Building Quality Improvement, I said that I would stop the rot and crackdown on shifty players throughout the whole construction supply chain,” Minister Ramsay said.

“This team of public sector certifiers will sit alongside the Government’s licencing scheme for property developers and break the link between developers and building certifiers.

“We have seen too many cases where property developers have forced other parts of the industry to cut on costs and influence process, only to eventually wind up projects and leave owners with the bill for their dodgy work.

“Buying a house or apartment is the most significant investment in most people’s lives and I want to ensure that people can have confidence in the build quality of their home.

“Canberrans should not have to chase non-existent companies for building defects, while the culprit is able to wind up one company and continue to operate in our community.”