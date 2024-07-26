A building which is set to be the tallest in Adelaide has received the green light from the South Australian Government.

Freemasons SA &NT has received planning approval for its $400 million Keystone Tower project.

(above image: Walter Brooke & Associates)

Located on the site of the existing Freemasons Hall at 254 North Terrace (see image below), the 37-storey mixed-use development is set to reach a height of 183 meters.

At this level, it will eclipse the nearby 138-meter Crown Plaza on Frome Street to become the tallest building in Adelaide.

(image: Walter Brooke & Associates)

Designed by Walter Brooke and Bara Consulting Group, the tower will be developed in partnership with Melbourne-based Pelligra Group.

Features will include a three-storey observation deck, Adelaide’s first Westin Hotel, office space, conference facilities, a business lounge and a wellness retreat.

Freemasons SA & NT is also working with the History Trust of South Australia to explore a proposal to turn the Great Hall into a new Adelaide Museum of South Australia’s History (AMoSHA) on the first five floors.

The proposed museum would ensure that connection to the history and culture of South Australia will be the ‘beginning, middle and end’ of the visitor experience.

(image: Walter Brooke & Associates)

According to Freemasons, the project has been carefully planned in order to address concerns relating to aviation safety, heritage preservation and accessibility.

Detailed heritage agreements and conservation plans were developed to protect as much of the heritage of the original building as possible.

Planning Approval was granted by South Australia’s State Planning Commission on Thursday.

This followed a recommendation from government planning officer Ben Scholes for the project to be approved (refer article).

Once building consent is obtained, demolition of the rear hall and the commencement of preservation work will commence as soon as possible.

Completion is expected in late 2026 – in time for the centenary of the original 1927 structure in 2027.

(Current Freemasons Building – image Google Maps)

Michael Baragwanath, lead consultant of Keystone Tower, welcomed the latest development.

“The State Planning Commission’s approval is a testament to our comprehensive approach to urban development,” Baragwanath said.

“We are committed to creating a building that is both a modern marvel and a respectful nod to Adelaide’s heritage for all South Australians.

“This project promises not only to enhance Adelaide’s urban landscape but also to set a precedent for future developments in terms of pushing the envelope.

“We are listening to stakeholders to deliver a project that everyone can be proud of. As we look forward to the realisation of this landmark project, we hope that the Keystone Tower development is seen as a shining example of modern urban development done right.”

 

