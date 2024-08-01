Modern construction projects’ success can significantly depend on the selected equipment and its appropriateness for upcoming jobs.

What should site managers and other leaders consider to ensure they meet unique demands?

 

Consider Energy-Efficient Equipment

Sustainability has become a significant factor in many of today’s construction projects. That is why many of them feature equipment that uses much less energy than is typical. Some machinery has data-tracking capabilities that determine average fuel usage and related statistics in a typical workday. That can help site managers understand if something becomes more energy-intensive and may need urgent servicing to identify the problem.

Additionally, equipment can connect to a construction company’s emission-reduction goals. In one example, an Australian business recently implemented an electric excavator, making it the first one used on the continent. The machine can run for up to eight hours on a single battery charge but also connects to the electric grid. That flexibility caters to projects’ needs while keeping the efforts as sustainable as possible.

Examine the Suitability of Equipment for Project Needs

Equipment selection also requires examining specific project aspects and choosing between machine types in particular categories. For example, reciprocating and rotary screw types are popular choices when considering air compressors for industrial needs. The former is the lighter and smaller of the two, so it could be a good choice when people must move it to various locations in a truck.

However, rotary screw compressors are better when the project requires air delivered at a continuous pressure. These machines achieve pressures of 210 pounds per square inch. Although reciprocating air compressors can give higher pressures, the internal moving pistons can cause variations during operations. A precise approach to considering the options within equipment categories like this can ensure the results are appropriate for each project phase.

 

Become Familiar With Connectivity Options

Connected construction equipment is increasingly popular, especially when people want to understand overall utilization trends. Such details could be important when billing clients for work performed or showing project managers that buying or renting certain assets was worth it.

Professionals should learn about the connected features offered in equipment they plan to use on upcoming projects. Then, they can consider how such capabilities would positively impact their work.

In a 2023 case, two companies collaborated to bring better connectivity to many Australian sectors that use heavy equipment, including construction. Those involved planned to use sensors to track statistics such as active versus idle hours, emissions and location. Knowing where machinery is at any time is an excellent theft-deterrent option since it can provide details to assist law enforcement in recovering the asset.

Assess Whether to Buy or Rent

Selecting equipment also involves determining whether people should buy or rent it. A good way to figure that out is to estimate the average number of days or hours site workers would use the machine. Additionally, those making this decision should consider whether they could use it for more than just a single project.

Rental availability is a supporting factor that can influence people’s choices. When interviewed about this subject in 2022, one Australian equipment dealer said rentals and sales account for more than 40% of the company’s annual business. Additionally, about 15% of the total comes from people who opt for used or rented equipment. These takeaways illustrate how many individuals in the market for these options understand that buying new is only one possibility to explore.

Equipment Selection Helps Projects Proceed Smoothly

Having the appropriate equipment for unique projects increases the chances they will be completed on time, within the available budget and to a client’s specifications. Staying mindful of these topics will help decision-makers feel more confident when assessing their projects’ needs and how to get those assets quickly and for reasonable prices.

 

