An Australian engineer has become the latest to be appointed to the board of an international engineering company.

In its latest announcement, multi-national engineering firm Aurecon said it has appointed Angus Leitch as executive director to its group board.

First joining Aurecon after graduating from the University of Adelaide with a degree in civil engineering, Leitch sas appointed Associate in 1995 and Senior Association in 2005.

He served as Leader – Building and Technical Director Structural in Western Australia for more than eight years before becoming Regional Director in Western Australia in 2015 and last year being appointed Managing Director – SAVI (SA/VIC/TAS).

During this time, he has led joint venture team boards and project steering committees on major projects across multiple sectors.

He is also a member of Consult Australia’s Victoria Committee and previously was Chair of Consult Australia’s Western Australia committee.

Aurecon Group Pty Limited (AGPL) Chair Mark Johnson welcomed the latest appointment.

Whilst the engineering sector – like many others – is experiencing challenges with COVID-19, Johnson says Leitch well versed in challenges.

“Angus is no stranger to difficult times, having taken over as Managing Director of Western Australia immediately following the start of the mining downturn and successfully helping that side of the business achieve impressive profits in a challenging operating environment,” Johnson said.

“His knowledge of the conditions we are operating now in relation to COVID-19 and recommendations to adapt are second to none. We have also been impressed with Angus’ strong leadership and focus on setting up future skills sets in all areas of the business he has led in.”

Leitch said he was honoured to accept the position.

“While these are interesting times that we are operating in, two areas of focus continue to remain very important to me. I am a passionate champion of diversity and inclusion and ensuring that we are continuing to increase the diversity of leaders and people within the engineering industry. I am also a champion of a culture of safety that is based on everyone having a right to finish their day safely,” Mr Leitch said.

“I am looking forward to the chance to continue influencing the important decisions we are not only making for our company but also the communities that we are shaping and serving.”

