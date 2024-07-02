Australia needs more skilled workers if the nation is to deliver upon the Federal Opposition’s proposed nuclear energy program, a leading organisation representing welders has warned.

In a statement released last week, Weld Australia warned that the proposed nuclear program would add further pressure to an existing shortage of welders.

The organisation called for action to advance efforts in skilled workforce development.

As things stand, Weld Australia estimates that Australia will have a shortfall of welders to the tune of approximately 70,000 by 2030.

Should the proposed nuclear program go ahead, the organisation warns that this number will increase to around 100,000.

(Weld Australia estimates are based on calculations which have been performed by the organisation’s staff.

The calculations are based on major projects in the pipeline across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, defence, housing and construction. This has been cross referenced with skills shortage data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.)

Furthermore, Weld Australia CEO Geoff Crittenden warns that many of Australia’s current welders do not possess the degree of expertise that is required for complex infrastructure such as nuclear power plants and submarines.

“Of the 67,000 welders identified in the last census, fewer than 5,000 possess the expertise to weld to the highest standards required for nuclear power plants, submarines, and other critical infrastructure,” Crittenden said.

“Of those 5,000 welders, approximately one third are nearing retirement, further compounding the issue.

“Australia’s energy transition is already struggling, and adding the monumental task of building nuclear power plants without a sufficient skilled workforce is impractical. We are barely able to meet our current commitments, let alone embark on new nuclear projects.

“If Australia were to shift its energy policy yet again, we might see a slight decrease in demand for welders—assuming we halt the production of wind towers, refrain from extending the grid, and cancel hydrogen and green steel projects. Given that wind and transmission tower production can be significantly automated, let’s optimistically estimate a reduction of 20,000 welders.”

“However, if we decide to build two nuclear power plants simultaneously while maintaining all existing coal-fired power stations indefinitely, the demand for highly skilled welders will be immense. Welding for nuclear power plants requires expert welders who can handle all positions and processes with the highest accuracy and quality—those same welders are also essential for maintaining coal-fired power stations, building submarines and frigates, and developing hydrogen and mineral processing plants.”

Crittenden’s warning come as Australia’s energy policy is set to be a contested issue at the next Federal Election in 2025.

Whilst both major parties aim to transition Australia’s energy system to a more sustainable future, the direction of energy policy differs between the two parties.

By and large, the current Labor Government is pinning its hopes on renewable energy. This will be supported by storage technologies such as batteries and pumped hydro, additional transmission to connect new renewable assets to the grid and gas to support the energy system during periods when renewable energy generation is low.

By contrast, the Opposition says that it will pursue nuclear as part of the nation’s energy mix.

Last month, it unveiled seven sites on which intends to construct nuclear power plants if elected to government in 2025.

However, Crittenden cautions that the challenge of developing a suitable workforce to deliver upon nuclear power will be immense.

He points to the experience of the United Kingdom, which is currently building the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset, England.

That project began construction in 2017 after a hiatus of around two decades during which no nuclear power had been built in the UK.

Originally set to open in 2026, the project has been delayed and the plant is now not expected to be operational until 2029 to 2031.

The project has also experienced an £8 billion cost overrun.

According to Stuart Crooks, managing director of the Hinkley Point C, a shortage of skilled workers including engineers and steel workers has been a contributing factor to project challenges.

He says that restarting nuclear construction after a twenty-year pause has delivered significant challenges in terms of relearning new skills, creating a supply chain and training the workforce.

Crittenden says that Australia should learn from this and should beef up investment in workforce development.

He says that immediate and decisive action is needed.

“If it has been an immense task for the UK, where they had a well-established nuclear industry, how will Australia—which has no nuclear industry—handle the challenge?” Crittenden said.

“Where are these highly skilled and paid tradesman to come from? If we decide to manufacture the infrastructure required for Australia’s renewables revolution locally, we can do it, just, with some sensible policy settings. I have no idea where we would find the engineers and tradesmen to build one nuclear power station, let alone seven.

“We certainly cannot rely on immigration. The global shortfall in welders is evident, with the US experiencing a deficit of 480,000 before its recent manufacturing boom and Japan reporting a shortage of 250,000 welders. The demographic shift away from trades has created a global crisis that Australia is not insulated from.

“Australia’s energy transition is already struggling, and adding the monumental task of building nuclear power plants without a sufficient skilled workforce is impractical. We are barely able to meet our current commitments, let alone embark on new nuclear projects.

“The situation necessitates a multi-faceted approach. We need practical solutions, and we need them now. The federal government must invest in training programs, provide incentives for trades education, and develop a clear strategy to ensure a pipeline of skilled welders and engineers.

“Our national energy security and future economic prosperity depend on our ability to build and maintain critical infrastructure. The skilled worker shortage is not just a challenge; it is a crisis that demands immediate and sustained action.”

 

