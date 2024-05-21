Australia’s best homes have been unveiled.

Last weekend, the Housing Industry Association revealed that Victoria’s BCM Homes has been awarded the HIA-CSR Australian Home of the Year.

Suspended on the water’s edge of an extraordinarily steep slope, the home moulds to landscape and is designed to preserve and celebrate the site’s breathtaking views.

Concrete, Corten cladding, COLORBOND and Alucobond combine in a low-maintenance exterior ideal to withstand the coastal setting.

Inside, the build is completed by burnished concrete floors, solid timber and high-end finishes.

The project overcame extreme challenges during construction as more than 1,000 tonnes of concrete needed to be poured on a very steep slope with limited access.

According to award category judges, features of the home include:

  • an impressive timber grain alignment on the kitchen cabinetry
  • impressive detailing on the solid timber feature panels
  • multiple uses of in-situ concrete
  • hydronic in-slab heating
  • premium appliances
  • extensive integrated technology; and
  • a 600-bottle wine cellar.

All up, the judges said that the home combines luxury living with a laid-back coastal lifestyle.

The home also won the HIA Australian Custom-Built Home, which was partnered by ActionAir.

The award winners were announced last weekend in front of an audience of industry leaders and home building consumers.

HIA Managing Director Jocelyn Martin congratulated the award winners and finalists.

“The craftsmanship displayed by our award winners is simply outstanding,” Martin said.

“Their projects often redefine what’s possible in terms of design and innovation, setting new standards for the industry. It brings me immense joy to extend my congratulations to each and every winner for their unwavering dedication to excellence.”

Martin also acknowledged the builders and apprentices who are pursuing high standards in design, customer service, innovation, quality, sustainability and overall business practices.

“It’s truly inspiring to see such dedication and passion across the board.

“Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding contributions to the industry.”

Other award winners

A list of all category award winners and finalists can be seen here.

Below is a selection of winners from selected categories.

In NSW, Bronxx took out the 2024 HIA Australian Apartment Complex of the Year with a luxurious waterfront apartment complex that balances bayside living with city convenience.

According to the judges, each residence prioritises privacy and views by through incorporation of vertical landscaping and natural greenery. Durability and longevity are provided through carefully selected materials. These include marine-grade windows and eco-conscious choices.

Comfort is maximised though use of home automation and AI integration along with a generous layout which creates an open and airy interior.

This award category was sponsored by Daikin.

Meanwhile, Bronxx also took out and HIA Australian Apartment of the Year with a rooftop sanctuary which delivers an extraordinary waterfront experience that redefines penthouse living.

Features include 360-degree views of the water, city and national park along with a six-meter pool which is surrounded by outdoor seating, a kitchen and a bar.

Interior features include open-plan living, a chef’s kitchen, a master bedroom with bay views and two ensuite bedrooms with private terraced balconies.

Energy performance is delivered through passive design principles, double glazing, and home automation.

Meanwhile, the home’s privacy landscaping, luxurious finishes, and sustainable choices demonstrate a commitment to quality and the environment, award judges say.

The home offers both direct jetty and beach access.

This award category was partnered by Bondor.

The 2024 HIA Australian Bathroom of the Year was taken out by Pichelmann Custom Building and Precise Custom Joinery.

According to the award judges, a key feature of this bathroom lies in the attention to detail.

This is demonstrated through features such as crisp lines of the shower niche, careful tile placement and seamless visual flow.

Natural light is offered through a large skylight. This enhances the open plan feel and helps to further evoke a sense of calmness and tranquillity.

The core design is simple. Nevertheless, the bathroom has carefully selected materials and expert craftsmanship.

Without being obtrusive, the lighting scheme is effective and complements the marble, copper and veneer elements which are included throughout the space.

Judges were particularly impressed by the sleek, minimal aesthetic and have described this bathroom as being subtle, warm and with perfect flow.

This award category is sponsored by Caroma.

The 2024 HIA Australian Kitchen of the Year was taken out by Craig Linke Bespoke Building.

According to judges, this dramatic and beautiful transformation is elegant and stylish.

Each element has been carefully chosen, from the fluted marble to the carefully selected appliances. This has created a space which is cohesive and contemporary whilst exuding luxury.

The Aquila marble, with its unique veining and refined finish, serves as a focal point and elevates the overall aesthetic of the space. Meanwhile, the Tasmanian oak veneer joinery and brass-handled shaker cabinet doors add warmth and character to the kitchen and help to create a balance of modern and classic style.

Judges commented on the harmonious materials and inclusion of a butler’s kitchen with a breakout coffee-making zone. These help to enhance the functionality of the space.

This award category is sponsored by HIA Insurance Services.

The 2024 HIA Australian Outdoor Project of the Year was taken out by Liam Gilligan Builders.

According to the judges, this resort-style outdoor space blends tropical living with refined Mediterranean influences.

The entire space has been maximised with great intention, including the privacy from neighbouring properties. Indeed, the space received the highest-ever score for an outdoor project, with judges describing the workmanship and design effectiveness described as ‘flawless’.

Despite the challenge of building the pool first, the pool serves as the focal point and conforms to its surroundings in a harmonious manner.

The statement off-form concrete walls and seats overlook the gardens and create an inviting place of tranquil contemplation.

This award is partnered by Toyota.

The HIA Australian Renovation/Addition Project of the Year was taken out by Zorzi.

According to judges, the five-storey residence commands breathtaking views of the river and blends functionality with clever architectural planning and meticulous detailing to tackle the steep site.

The home’s reconstruction provided significant challenges, including strict environmental guidelines from the Swan River Trust.

The top floor was completely reconfigured and the home’s aesthetic has been transformed from classic to contemporary.

The layout includes self-contained areas, ensuring every family member has their own dedicated entertainment space. The private lounge leads to an alfresco dining space and an indoor-outdoor ‘man cave’ complete with a bar, cellar, and poolside lounging area was created.

Smart tech and full automation have been integrated throughout the home.

River views are captured from every aspect whilst even the master ensuite enjoys sunset vistas.

This category is partnered by Colourbond.

The 2024 HIA Australian Specialised Housing Award was taken out by M+J Builders in the Northern Territory.

This specialised housing development was designed for high-dependant indigenous occupants.

The property includes onsite carers’ quarters, a private onsite hospital and a central common area for occupants to come together.

Designed NCC-compliant for specialised housing, accessibility and liveability, the residence includes a spacious layout, adjustable cabinetry, and seamless flooring from inside out.

The home was constructed with indigenous plantation timber sourced for this project.

Judges noted this project created a benchmark in the standard of care.

They recognised the thorough attention to the occupants’ needs, and exceptional execution and delivery. They also highlighted a notable of level technical complexity that suggests early involvement in the process.

The builder’s dedication to this project’s design, documentation and construction is evident in the outstanding results, the judges said.

This award category is partnered by Merlin.

Finally, the 2024 HIA Apprentice of the Year has been awarded to Oliver Bunell from Ronald Young & Co Builders.

According to the judges, Burnell has shown an unwavering work ethic and has positioned himself as a role model for his peers.

This includes going above and beyond to assist other trades and ensure clients satisfaction as well as displaying excellent communication and collaboration skills to keep all project team members well-informed with accurate updates.

This award category is sponsored by Stratco.

 

Enjoying Sourceable articles? Subscribe for Free and receive daily updates of all articles which are published on our site

 

Want to grow your sales, reach more new clients and expand your client base across Australia’s design and construction sector?

Advertise on Sourceable and have your business seen by the thousands of architects, engineers, builders/construction contractors, subcontractors/trade contractors, property developers and building industry suppliers who read our stories across the civil, commercial and residential construction sector