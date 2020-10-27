Australia’s best property development of 2020 has been unveiled.

In a virtual ceremony, the Property Council of Australia and Rider Levett Bucknall have announced that Investa’s Barrack Place (pictured above) has been awarded the Rider Levett Bucknall Australia Development of the Year award.

Designed by Architectus and strategically located and placed at 151 Clarence Street between Martin Place and Sydney’s Western Corridor in Sydney, the project completed in 2018 saw a dated 1960s concrete tower transformed into an inspiring 23-strey office building which features a contemporary glass tower atop a masonry podium façade along with a fine grain ground-floor network of laneways which creates an active thoroughfare between Clarence and Kent Streets.

The building was also the first in Australia to achieve pre-certification for the Core and Shell rating under the Well Building certification for its features which contribute to occupant health and wellbeing.

Other features include 6 Star Green Star rating for completed construction, Australia first operational smart building digital twin, Bluetooth smart-phone entry, exceptional end-of-trip facilities, advanced air filtration and multiple green spaces.

Barrack Place also took home the Colliers International Award for Best Office Development and the Landcom Award for Best Sustainable Development – New Buildings.

Interior view of Barrack Place.

Some of the other award winners are as set out below.

Ingenia Communities took out the Growthbuilt Award for Best Affordable Housing Development with its Ingenia Lifestyles Chamber Pines (QLD) development which saw an innovative land lease ownership model to provide more independent, financially free and flexible home ownership options for downsizers which saw newly constructed homes offered at an entry price point of $229,000 – well below the median house price in the Logan region of $400,000.

Ingenia Communities

The Green Square Library & Plaza (NSW) took out the Woods Bagot Award for Best Public Building. Located in a former marshland and below the water table, the library and plaza is at the heart of a community that will be home to 61,000 people by 2030. The 2,300 sqm library is flooded with natural light, thanks to 40 skylights, while a subterranean garden provides quiet space in the fresh air. A central wastewater system and low-energy displacement ventilation system contributed to the library’s 5 Star Green Star rating.

The $421 million redevelopment of Stockland Green Hills (NSW) took out the Hiflow Award for Best Shopping Centre Development as it doubled doubled the size of Stockland Green Hills to create a retail, dining and entertainment destination centred around community connection and experience, accessibility and inclusivity.

Novotel Brisbane South Bank (QLD) took out the Pure Projects Award for Best Tourism & Leisure Development as it signalled a ‘next generation’ era for the flagship Accor brand. The only internationally branded 4.5-star accommodation in South Bank, the Novotel takes inspiration from iconic hotels in Paris, Bangkok and Sydney. Achieving energy efficiency is a cornerstone of its operations – and is 27 per cent more efficient than a benchmark building.

The Lighthouse Dee Why (NSW)  took out the InfraBuild Award for Best Mixed Use Development as Meriton’s architectural landmark blends residential, retail and commercial in four buildings with unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean, beach and lagoon. Completed in August 2018, the 351 apartments of one, two and three-bedroom apartments sit alongside 16,000 sqm of retail.

York&George (NSW) has taken out the S4B Award for Best Heritage Development. A fusion of past and present, York&George delivers commercial office space in meticulously restored historic warehouse buildings. Owners Fife Capital and John Wardle Architects used a stacking design to create a seven-story retail and office podium below a 32-story residential tower. The podium integrates the historic Carlton House and Spiden House fronting York Street with modern flagship retail fronting George Street. The project team had to navigate heavy rail tunnels, multiple heritage buildings, activity along Sydney’s busiest retail precinct, and construction of the Light Rail and development over a geological fault zone to deliver a striking new presence on the Sydney skyline.

Property Council of Australia chief executive officer Ken Morrison congratulated the award winners.

“In a year of unprecedented change, our industry’s commitment to designing, building and managing great places remains steadfast,” Morrison said.

“Our industry shapes the future of our cities, and has a strong commitment to excellence and innovation as the winners of these awards demonstrate.”

A complete list of all award winners can be seen at https://www.propertycouncilawards.com.au/.

 

