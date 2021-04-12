A new milestone has been reached on Australia’s largest current road project as tunnelling on a key interchange passes the half-way mark.

Last week, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Transport Minister Andrew Constance said tunnelling had reached halfway on the Rozelle Interchange which is being constructed as part of the WestConnex road project.

Upon its completion in 2023, WestConnex will link Sydney’s west, centre and south-west through a 33-kilometre traffic free network and will include connections for future projects linking the north shore and northern beaches, Sydney Airport and the southern suburbs.

The Rozelle interchange is the final stage and will connect the M4-M5 Link to the Anzac and Iron Cove bridges along with the future Western Harbour Tunnel and Beaches Link.

All up, the project involves twenty-four kilometres of tunnelling – of which twelve kilometres has been dug thus far.

Around 640,000 cubic meters of concrete and 32,000 tonnes of Australian steel are expected to be used, which around 9,000 workers have worked on the project thus far.

Tunnels will be dug in three levels at some parts.

With most of the new interchange running underground, space has been created for parkland and recreational facilities.

In particular, a ten-hectare area around the old Rozelle Rail Yards is being converted into parkland.

Set to be known as the Rozelle Parklands, this area will feature green fields for leisure activities, a boardwalk, picnic areas, play equipment and new pedestrian and cycling paths.

The plan for the park was put on display last year.

Submissions have been collated whilst a working group has been formed to evaluate and determine its optimal use.

Berejiklian welcomed the project’s progress.

“The NSW Government is committed to investing in major road infrastructure projects because we know improving our road network makes a real difference to people’s lives, while also providing much needed local jobs at a time when we need them most,” she said.

“The Rozelle Interchange is the missing link in the WestConnex Project and, along with the M4-M5 tunnels, will provide connections to the City West Link and the future Western Harbour Tunnel, while also bypassing Victoria Road.”