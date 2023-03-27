Australia faces challenges as well as opportunities as it delivers on a massive pipeline of civil infrastructure projects, a leading analyst has warned.

As part of a series of webinars delivered on March 16, Adrian Hart, Director – Construction and Economics at BIS Oxford Economics, summarised the outlook for civil and infrastructure construction activity across Australia.

All up, Hart says the dollar value of work done on engineering construction throughout Australia will continue to grow from already elevated levels over coming years (see chart) as public infrastructure projects continue to ramp up and private infrastructure investment gathers momentum.

Leading the way is transport, where projects that were planned before the pandemic are now either commencing or are in construction and are ramping up.

Already, the dollar value of construction work done on road, rail, bridge and harbor construction is higher than at any other time with the exception of the 2012/13 mining boom.

Going forward, Hart activity will accelerate further as public sector megaprojects roll out across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia.

Growth will be especially strong in rail – a sector which underperformed against expectations and saw only limited growth in 2021/22 on account of project delays. This will be driven by work on developments such as Sydney Metro West, Sydney Metro Western Sydney Airport, the WA Metronet project and the Inland Rail Project

For roads, significant projects will include Victora’s North-East Link, the Western Harbour Tunnel and Beaches Link in NSW, the Greater Western Highway Upgrade Program and Stage 1 of M6 in NSW.

Turning to utilities, BIS anticipates some expansion in activity but expects this to be modest and to be much lower compared with the ramp up in output that is expected for transport.

This, Hart says, is concerning in light of the scale and timing of new assets that are needed for the energy transition along with those which are required to meet future water security needs.

Finally, in mining and heavy industry, construction activity is currently in a mild down cycle as a recent phase of iron ore investment is receding.

Going forward, however, a new wave of investment will underpin higher activity from 2024/25 onward. This will be focused on oil and gas as well as new economy minerals such as cobalt, nickel, zinc, rare earths and lithium which are needed for the energy transition and the green economy.

Whilst engineering is the most encouraging sector of the construction industry from an outlook perspective, Hart says the boom in civil construction is delivering challenges across several areas.

 

(1) A Weaker and Later Boom

This is not so much a challenge but an observation.

Whilst overall civil construction levels are healthy by historic standards (excluding the period of the mining boom), the ramp up in activity has thus far come though later and less strongly compared with previous expectations.

This is due to a delay in oil and gas projects including Woodside Energy’s Scarborough Gas Project and Pluto Train 2 along with longer than expected rollout/completion times for public sector developments.

As a result, the rise in activity reflected in current forecasts is now expected to come through later and be more muted compared with previous expectations.

Going forward, questions remain over the capacity of the sector to deliver a large number of megaprojects simultaneously within current projected timeframes. Should further delays materialise, Hart says growth may yet come through even later than current forecasts. This could pave the way for a new infrastructure upcycle toward the later half of the decade .

 

(2) Too Much Focus on Megaprojects

An important challenge revolves around an excessive focus on megaprojects worth $1 billion or more. These are complex projects that are laden with risk, potential cost blowouts and interrelated complexities (see chart).

For tunnelling alone, there are currently eleven megaprojects worth $2 billion or more in BIS’s near term forecast (either underway or planned). This will challenge the capacity of the nation’s tunnelling workforce.

From a delivery viewpoint, Hart says it would instead be better to have a more even spread of projects which can be serviced by all tiers of contractors.

(3) Huge Conversation about Capability and Costs

Not surprisingly, a critical issue revolves around capacity, capability and costs to deliver aforementioned projects.

Over the next five years, Hart says non-oil and gas construction work throughout Australia will remain at near or beyond record levels.

Delivery upon these projects requires skills, quarries, cement, concrete (etc.)  – supplies for all of which are under pressure.

At the same time, economies in Asia, Europe and the Americas are investing in roads, rail and utilities as they deal with the current economic downturn and the post-COVID economic shock.

As a result, Australia is competing for resources not only between states but also internationally.

The extent of challenge should not be underestimated.

As at June 2022, Infrastructure Australia estimated that Australia had a shortage of 87,500 skilled infrastructure tradespeople and professionals, according to its Public Infrastructure Workforce Supply Dashboard.

By September this year, this number is expected to peak at 193,800.

Fortunately, supply chain pressures have eased and prices for transport and freight have returned to being only slightly above pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Hart says a return to pre-pandemic levels of migration will help to address the skills gap but stresses that a significant gap will remain over the near term.

An interesting facet here is interstate migration.

Whilst international migrants often arrive in Sydney or Melbourne, recent years has seen a number of people from New South Wales and Victoria migrate to Queensland and Western Australia – a phenomenon Hart attributes to opportunities in the latter states as well as more affordable housing.

This, Hart says, will help to address skills challenges in Queensland and WA but may exacerbate deficits in New South Wales and Victoria.

(Cross River rail construction site, Qld.)

 

(4) Cost Challenges, Weaker Profitability and Business Failure

Whilst cost growth has slowed, Hart points out that costs remain well above pre-COVID levels.

Indeed, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicates that costs in heavy and civil infrastructure rose by 17.6 percent over the two years to December 2022.

Going forward, BIS expects costs to continue to grow albeit at a more modest rate of between two and four percent annually.

This will affect profit margins and insolvencies.

On the first point, ABS data indicates that construction profit margins (measured as gross operating profit relative to sales) rose from around 7 before percent before the pandemic to a peak of almost 11 percent on a moving annual basis during 2019/20. This increase was likely driven by payments received through COVID support packages.

Since then, however, margins have fallen back to around nine percent.

Throughout 2023 and beyond, Hart expects these to deteriorate further on account of aforementioned cost pressures.

Regarding insolvencies, meanwhile, data from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission indicates that the number of external administration appointments across the construction sector surged to more than 1,000 (1,067) over the second half of calendar 2022.

This followed a period of extremely low appointments during COVID and most likely reflected a catch up following the withdrawal of business support measures.

Whilst monthly data indicates that this surge has since receded, Hart expects insolvencies in construction to outpace those across the general economy on a proportional basis over coming months and years on account of cost pressures.

(5) The Productivity Challenge

According to Hart, all this points to the need to address long-term challenges with industry projectivity.

According to Hart, multifactor productivity within the construction sector across 2021/22 was below 1990 levels (source: Haver Analytics, BIS Oxford Economics). Had productivity growth in construction matched that of other selected industries over the past three decades, the nation would now be delivering $50 to $60 billion worth of additional output each year.

Hart says such a challenge is not restricted to Australia, with construction productivity in the US having declined for 50 years.

Whilst he acknowledges that the sector faces structural barriers to innovation (such as having large numbers of parties coming together for short periods of time to deliver individual projects), he encourages the industry to consider any ways that things can be done more effectively. This includes any ways in which the value of labour could be maximized in the current environment of worker shortages.

(6) Must Increase Long-Term Capacity

Finally, Hart says it is important to address constraints and to boost industry capacity over the longer term.

This is necessary as greater capacity will be needed to cater for the next investment upcycle – most likely in the second half of the decade.

“In the near term, I think we are doing our best as an industry to phase projects in order to meet supply constraints that we are facing,” Hart said.

“But longer term, we are going to need to dramatically increase supply. We need to boost productivity.

“There is a big wave coming. There is another big investment cycle waiting in the wings. It’s going to be more utilities oriented, it’s going to be more mining oriented, and its going to be building oriented in the residential building and other parts of the non-residential building space.

“Thanks to positive net overseas migration, our population in Australia is growing at around 400,000 plus per annum again. That is going to drive another big phase of investment.

“We need to have a productive industry to deliver the assets that we need.”

 

