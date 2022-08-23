More than one-third of current apprentices who are learning electrical trades throughout Australia have considered quitting as apprenticeship wages fail to keep pace with soaring cost of petrol and living and the system through which apprentices are meant to receive support is suffering from shortcomings, a new survey has found.

Releasing the results of a survey of 542 electrical apprentices which was undertaken on its behalf by Essential Media, the Electrical Trades Union (ETU) says that 37 percent of those surveyed have given serious through to quitting their apprenticeship.

The top three reasons which electricians gave for thinking about quitting involve low wages (17 percent), work culture (16 percent and cost of living (14 percent). Respondents were allowed to nominate more than one reason).

The report found that problems included financial challenges and a failing system of apprenticeship support.

On finances, more than one-third of apprentices surveyed reported that their current pay was insufficient to cover necessities such as food, travel and housing.

This was particularly the case as the majority of apprentices spent between $50 and $99 each week on petrol – with 34 percent needing to travel more than 200 kilometres each week to and from work.

Furthermore, the report uncovered what the union says are failings in the taxpayer funded Australia Apprenticeship Support Network system.

Through this system, apprentices are to receive support from an Apprentice Network Provider to essential administrative support, payment process, regular contact and targeted services for individuals who need additional support during their apprenticeship.

In particular, of those apprentices surveyed:

  • Just 11 percent have received any mentoring from their AASN provider
  • Half received no support of any kind from their AASN provider
  • More than two-thirds were unsure if they had an AASN provider. More than 88 percent had not discussed electives with their AASN provider. Electives are key for training in important areas such as renewable energy.

The survey’s release comes as the ETU launches a national advertising campaign across radio, print and television in the lead up to the Jobs and Skills Summit.

The campaign aims to highlight the long-term need for electrical workers in Australia – especially in light of the need to connect renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and batteries to the electricity grid.

The union is calling for a plan to upskill the Australian workforce and to train the workers who are needed to fulfil our future requirements.

The survey also comes amid a backdrop that only just over half of all trainees in electrical trades go on to complete their apprenticeship.

As at December last year, there were 46,360 Australians who were in training for electrical or telecommunication related trade roles.

“We are highlighting the fact Australia will need tens of thousands of skilled electrical workers to connect renewables like solar, wind and batteries to our electricity grid,” Mr Wright said.

“We need a Powering Australia skills plan to upskill our workforce and train the thousands of Australian workers with the right skills to meet the demand.”

Electrical Trades Union Acting National Secretary Michael Wright said the survey underscored deep problems with apprenticeships.

Wright called for a national plant to upskill the electrical workforce and train the thousands of electrical apprentices which are needed going forward

“These damning results paint a devastating picture of a broken system,” he said.

“With apprentices considering quitting in droves, urgent action is needed to arrest a looming skills crisis that could have shocking consequences for generations.

“Australia’s energy future hinges on training tens of thousands of electrical tradespeople – overhauling the AASN system is a national priority.”