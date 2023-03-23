The downturn in new home construction throughout Australia is now anticipated to be longer and deeper compared with previous expectations, a leading forecasting firm says.

And the boom in home renovations will recede faster than previously forecast.

As part of a series of online webinars conducted last week, BIS Oxford Economics Senior Economist Maree Kilroy outlined the group’s latest outlook in respect of residential construction.

According to Kilroy, BIS has downgraded its previous forecast issued in December by a cumulative total of 45,000 dwellings over the three years to 2024/25.

The downgrade has come amid rising interest rates and concerning data on new dwelling construction.

As a result, BIS now forecasts that dwelling commencement numbers throughout Australia will contract over the next three years to go from historically elevated levels of 208,123 in 2021/22 to a trough of around 158,000 dwellings in 2024/25.

This represents the lowest level of commencements since the post-GFC stimulus slump in 2011/12.

Leading the way will be the detached house sector, where commencements are expected to fall below 100,000 for the first time since 2012/13.

Meanwhile, multi-unit and apartment commencements will continue to contract and remain at levels which are well below those seen during the apartment building boom in the middle of the last decade (see chart).

Not surprisingly, much of the decline is being driven by rising interest rates.

All up, official interest rates have risen from 0.1 percent last May to 3.6 percent amid efforts from the Reserve Bank of Australia to bring soaring inflation under control.

This has pushed the average observed variable rate on home mortgages from less than three percent to more than five and a half percent and has added more than $1,000 to average monthly repayments on a 30-year, $500,000 loan.

Going forward, BIS expects a further two rate hikes totaling 50 basis points before official interest rates peak at 4.1 percent by the middle of the year.

Already, this has slashed borrowing capacity by more than 30 percent, whilst BIS expects home lending activity to continue to contract across the remainder of 2023 among all segments (upgrader/downgrader, investor and first-home buyer).

Particularly once the additional rate hikes are added in, BIS expects a growing number of households to be placed in mortgage stress.

Indeed, many of those who took out mortgages during the low interest rate period of 2020 and 2021 will now face variable interest rates which are above the serviceability rates against which their loans were tested when their mortgage applications were assessed.

As a result, BIS expects a rise in the number of ‘pressured’ sales. This, it says, will trigger a secondary downward spiral in dwelling prices despite the current stabilization in prices and will see a peak to trough decline in house prices of around 15 percent. This represents a downward trajectory in prices which is deeper and longer compared with previous forecasts.

Turning specifically to greenfield development, Kilroy says an additional factor impacting new housing demand will be rising costs and delays.

On costs, BIS data indicates that land prices for vacant residential lots have increased by more than 30 percent in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane since the onset of COVID (though much of this rise is attributable to increasing block sizes).

Meanwhile, ABS data indicates that construction costs for detached homes surged by 31 percent over the two years from December 2020 until December 2022.

Put together, this has seen the value of approved detached houses (currently just over $450,000) increase by more than $125,000 over the past two years.

When combined with higher mortgage rates, this has delivered a significant impact on the affordability of new detached houses.

Combined with delays from a shortage of available land, this is affecting greenfield construction activity.

Not surprisingly, therefore, forward indicators are weak. The number of loans being made to owner occupiers for the purpose of either constructing a new home or purchasing a newly constructed home are now at fifteen-year lows.

Turning to the multi-unit market, Kilroy says higher costs for land, construction and developer finance have impacted project feasibility especially for build-to-sell developments.

Meanwhile, investor demand has been impacted by greater uncertainty, falling unit prices and higher borrowing costs. This has more than offset the effect of surging rents, higher yields and more favourable leasing conditions for landlords (see below).

Indeed, from an investor viewpoint, the additional cash-flow from increasing rents has been more than offset by higher borrowing costs.

As with detached housing, forward indicators for multi-unit residential construction are not encouraging. Google searches for ‘off-the-plan’ – a typical and reasonably reliable indicator of attached dwelling approvals nine months in advance – are near their lowest level in six years with the brief exception of the onset of COVID in early 2020. The number of apartment project launches has barely moved since bottoming out at their lowest level in more than eight years in 2020. Listings for sales of investor-owned properties have picked up.

Outside of new builds, BIS expects the value of work in existing home improvements to continue to ease back to around $8 billion by FY2025 following the renovations boom which occurred over 2021 and 2022.

Along with interest rates, BIS expects that renovations activity will be impacted by declining house prices and lower housing market turnover – especially as the purchase of established homes is often a trigger for makeovers or renovations.

(Note that data presented here includes only large renovations which are valued at $10,000 or greater and for which an approval is required. Smaller DIY jobs are not included.)

Despite the negative outlook overall, there are some positive factors without which the decline in housing construction would have been deeper.

Courtesy of growing popularity, dwelling commencement numbers in the build-to-rent segment of the market are expected to grow from around 3,000 in 2021/22 to almost 6,000 in 2023/24.

In addition, a commitment to addressing housing challenges for low-income earners is seeing greater Commonwealth/State investment in social housing construction.

Furthermore, it should be acknowledged that the 158,000 trough actually represents a respectable level of building compared with historical activity. In addition, the 31 percent drop in peak to trough conditions is not out of kilter compared with previous housing downturns over the past 50 years.

Finally, the decline in new housing construction raises concerns about the nation’s ability to deliver sufficient new homes to meet affordability challenges.

As part of the National Housing Accord, state and Commonwealth governments have committed to build one million new well-located homes over the five years from 2024.

Already, BIS estimates that Australia has a shortfall of 67,000 homes as at June last year.

Kilroy says clear evidence of this shortfall can be seen in the rental market. Rental vacancy rates are at or near one percent across major capital cities (a vacancy rate of 3 percent is considered a balanced market). Rental growth in Sydney and Melbourne was in double digits in 2022 and is expected to remain that way in 2023. Conditions will be exacerbated by the flow of international students.

Whilst a high volume of anticipated completions will eat into the deficiency over 2023 and 2024, BIS says the decline in commencements will eventually lead to a contraction in completions that will see the deficiency of housing rise back up to around 50,0000 by June 2025.

As for the one million target, Kilroy and Timothy Hibbert, Head of Property & Building Forecasting at BIS, say this will rely upon very strong building activity over the latter part of the period to which the target relates.

 

