Australia’s largest commercial tower by floor area has topped out.

In its latest announcement, Walker Corporation said its 55-storey tower at 8 Parramatta Square in Parramatta has reached 225 meters.

Once open in 2022, towers the tower will feature in the largest 80 office towers in the world.

Put together, towers 6 and 8 Parramatta Square will offer 124,000 square meters of office space – more than any other building in Australia.

Features will include:

  • 51,000 sqm of glass curtain wall façade – enough to cover almost nine football fields
  • Views ranging from the Eastern CBD to the Blue Mountains
  • Target of 6-star Green Star and 5.5-Star NABERS Energy Rating, supported with a rooftop solar array.
  • 41 lifts travelling a combined distance of 5 kilometres
  • End of trip facilities including 1,200 lockers, 650 bike racks and 90 showers.

Situated within the heart of the Parramatta CBD, the redevelopment of Parramatta Square will form a focal point of the broader development of Parramatta as a Central River City.

This in turn forms part of the Greater Sydney Commission’s vision to transform Parramatta into Sydney’s second CBD under its plan to evolve the Greater Sydney Metropolitan Area into a metropolis of three cities.

Under that plan, Parramatta will be essentially transformed into Sydney’s second CBD.

The square itself will cater for around 40,000 workers each day and will offer premium grade office space, a multi-level retail podium and civic facilities and links with trains and light rail, metro, buses, ferries and the nearby West Connex.

Meanwhile, the broader precinct will encompass the 26,000 square meter Western Sydney University Campus along with the council’s civic building which will include a community centre and library.

As well as towers at 6 and 8 Parramatta Square, Walker Corporation is also developing towers at 3 and 4 Parramatta Square (see image).

Construction of all four towers is being managed by a joint venture involving Australian contractor Built along and Japan’s largest builder Obayashi Corporation.

Earlier this year, the Built-Obayashi Corporation were also awarded the early contractor involvement deal for the flagship Atlasian headquarters building in Sydney’s new tech precinct.

Walker Corporation Executive Chairman Lang Walker AO said the tower will be a beacon of success to the people of Western Sydney and would create a bold architectural statement for the city.

Built Executive Chairman and Founder, Marco Rossi delivery of towers 6 & 8 Parramatta Square is one of the more ambitious and exciting building projects in Australia and would form part of a visionary urban transformation to cement Sydney’s second CBD.

He said the topping out was a proud moment for the construction team.