A 60,000-seat stadium with adjacent aquatic centre, wave pool and retail and hospitality zone is part of a bold new vision to transform the Brisbane Northshore precinct for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and beyond.

The Brisbane Design Alliance has released the Northshore Vision 2050. The alliance is made up of local and international architecture firms HKS, Buchan, NRA Collaborative, Aurecon and Nikken Sekkei.

The scheme would establish bold new vision for Brisbane’s Northshore underpinned by a vibrant new precinct that will support housing, business, recreation, tourism and a games-ready sports and entertainment stadium.

It will aim to create a legacy with world-class infrastructure both for the games and beyond.

Features of the vision include:

  • a dramatic, world-class 60,000-seat stadium with an adjacent aquatic centre, wave pool, and retail and hospitality zone
  • pedestrian promenades extending east and west to maximise access to the river and to open up the precinct as a new tourism destination that provides a unique riverfront experience and is accessible by ferry
  • newly created public open spaces, elevated gardens, recreational canals and cultural venues which acknowledge the rich First Nations history of the site and reinstate the pre-colonial profiles of the river edge
  • up to 14,500 apartments and townhouses
  • a central park for open green space
  • an elevated, landscaped walkway or ‘highline’ that would connect the precinct to Doomben Station
  • a green pedestrian bridge over the river would that link the site to the suburb of Bulimba.
  • enterprise, innovation and cultural zones; and
  • a specialist high performance science and medical zone.

Under the vision, the precinct would be delivered over multiple stages.

The first stage focuses on establishing a sports and entertainment precinct that would accommodate the 2032 Olympics.

This includes the stadium, warm-up facilities and a 2,500 apartment athletes’ village alongside a hotel, restaurant and leisure amenities.

The remainder of the features listed above will be delivered in subsequent stages.

However, Queensland Premier Stephen Miles has expressed skepticism of the plan, saying that it would be unlikely that the $6 billion stadium could be privately funded.

As things stand, the Queensland Government is planning on upgrading the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre Stadium (QSAC) to serve as the main venue during the games – tenders for which have already been issued.

The latest proposal comes as planning for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics has been the subject of considerable uncertainty.

In response to a 60-day review conducted earlier this year, the Government in March announced that it would scrap a $2.7 billion plan to redevelop the Gabba  – instead focusing on the upgrades to the QSAC to act as the main stadium.

As things currently stand, Brisbane 2032 venues and villages plan includes 39 competition venues for hosting 28 Olympic and 22 Paralympic sports as well as four athletes’ villages.

Events will be held across Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast whilst some events will be held in regional Queensland as well as two interstate venues in Sydney and Melbourne.

The 39 venues include 14 existing venues, six new venues, eight upgraded venues, and five temporary and four non-competition venues.

HKS Director Andrew Colling said the proposal would deliver a landmark venue and precinct for Brisbane.

“We love the Gabba and its history, but its potential will always be constrained by its narrow site,” said Colling.

“A new, world-class stadium at Northshore can be purpose-built for cricket and Aussie Rules while creating a unique Brisbane 2032 Olympics experience and venue to be proud of.

“Having direct connection to the river and views from inside the stadium back to the CBD will showcase our city’s natural beauty, river setting and sub-tropical climate to the world.”

 

Enjoying Sourceable articles? Subscribe for Free and receive daily updates of all articles which are published on our site

 

Want to grow your sales, reach more new clients and expand your client base across Australia’s design and construction sector?7

Advertise on Sourceable and have your business seen by the thousands of architects, engineers, builders/construction contractors, subcontractors/trade contractors, property developers and building industry suppliers who read our stories across the civil, commercial and residential construction sector

 