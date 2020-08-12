COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne should be fine-tuned to allow greater numbers of finishing tradespeople to access building sites, a building industry lobby group says.

In its latest statement, Housing Industry Association has called for a fine tuning of Stage 4 restrictions covering the Melbourne metropolitan area which were introduced under directions from the state’s Chief Medical Officer last week.

In particular, HIA is concerned about a direction which restricts tradespeople to attend only three sites per week –  a phenomenon it says is leading to delays in project completions and added stress for home-buyers.

In particular, HIA is calling for an easing of restrictions in respect of finishing trades.

This includes floor installers, caulkers so any gaps can be sealed, plumbers or electricians installing appliances for use as the home is occupied,  internal glaziers, who would be installing shower screens as well as those finishing maintenance contractors who would be largely be making sure that the home is fully completed and ready to be lived in.

Stressing that many tradespeople in these areas work alone, HIA says greater flexibility would enable projects to be brought to completion and home owners to move in sooner.

In a statement, HIA says imminent completion is now on hold for up to 6,000 of the more than 60,000 new homes currently under construction throughout Victoria.

“These are challenging times for all Victorians, more so for these families now seriously affected by the criteria applied to trade workers,” HIA Executive Director HIA Fiona Nield said.

“The financial stress of extending rental leases, ongoing additional rental costs, mortgage payments for homes unable to reach completion and concerns about work rescheduling once the restrictions pass will test their patience, tolerance and finances.

“With some fine tuning to the stage 4 parameters, the industry will be better positioned to significantly reduce the impact on Victorian families.

“Allowing some of our finishing trades, who largely work alone to complete these home building projects underway will help Victorian home buyers to finish their homes and move in”

Neild stressed that the building industry has worked to prevent COVID spread and protect the safety of workers, clients and the public.

