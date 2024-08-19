Australia’s building industry has slammed a delay in Parliament in passing legislation to place the nation’s construction union into administration, arguing that any delay risks exposing the industry to further illegal behaviour.

As the Bill to place the Construction and General Divisions of the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU) into administration failed to pass last week, Master Builders Australia CEO Denita Warn accused Parliament of ‘playing politics and leaving the building and construction industry in limbo’.

“Every day of delay in putting the CFMEU into administration is another day the entire industry is exposed to criminal conduct, bullying, coercion and intimidation on work sites,” Wawn said last Thursday.

“If Parliament was serious about standing up to the CFMEU and stamping out the ingrained culture of lawlessness and thuggery, they would have passed the legislation this week (last week).

“Every building and construction industry body that has weighed in on this legislation has called for its immediate passage because we know the serious consequences of inaction.”

Introduced into Parliament last week, the Fair Work (Registered Organisations) Amendment (Administration) Bill 2024 proposes to amend the Fair Work (Registered Organisations) Act 2009 to place the Construction and General Division of the CFMEU under administration.

To be appointed by the Fair Work Commission (FWC), the administrator would be given powers to run the union for the period of administration – which will last for up to three years.

The administration would apply to every part of the union’s Construction and General Division and would apply across every state and territory.

The Bill follows moves on the part of the FWC to place much of the union’s construction divisions and divisional branches into administration on August 2 – the FWC stating that that it had formed the view that the union was no longer effectively discharging its functions.

These moves follow media reports last month of serious criminal behaviour and misconduct within the division.

This includes allegations of corruption, criminal conduct, bullying and harassment and general disregard for workplace laws.

However, the Coalition and the Greens voted last Thursday to block the bill.

The Opposition has asked for changes to the legislation across several areas.

These include making the three-year term a minimum rather than a maximum, requirements for the administrator to issue progress reports to parliament every three months and to appear before a parliamentary commission, and the banning of the union making political donations and campaigning whilst in administration.

The Government has agreed to progress reports but not the requirement for the administrator to appear before a Commission.

Whist it agrees to banning donations, it will not include that in the legislation.

The delay means that unless the legislation passes this week, the administration will not come into effect until at least September 9 when Parliament resumes again.

This has raised concerns about the union using the time delay to shift its assets – although the Bill does include retrospective anti-avoidance provisions which aim to prevent this.

Speaking on radio with Sky News last Friday, Wawn says that both major parties should come together and resolve the impasse.

She says that placing the union into administration would be the first step in restoring law and order on building sites.

“Significant action must be taken,” Wawn said.

“We have been asking now for decades.

“Four Royal Commissions have said, for decades, that things need to be done.

“We do not need a squabble over how to achieve it, but we now have very close bipartisan support on implementing the administration process, that we support as an industry, that needs to get on with it as quickly as possible.

“We’ve received phone calls overnight of people nearly in tears, that this did not go through. We understand the administrator is ready and waiting. They are ready to start their day one activities, which includes the removal of officials that are overseeing the types of activities that we have seen in news reports, that our members have been experiencing for decades.

“The time is now. This must be passed early next week (this week), and certainly there will be absolute concern expressed by the industry if it does not pass by the end of next week.”

 

