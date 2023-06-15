The current tagline being used by Australian Contractors Association (ACA), is “Disrupt or Die”.

This is based on a report produced by BIS Oxford Economics (now Oxford Economics Australia), that continue to show the performance in the industry is lower than it was in 1990, or an average growth of -.1 % year on year since then.  It is an industry that is “stuck in the past” and that the industry has failed to innovate according to Disrupt or Die report.

The report highlights that the diversity continues to be low and the percentage of women in the industry is at 12%.  Additionally, men’s suicide rate continues to be high (6 times more likely to die by suicide than an incident).  Also, according to Workplace Gender Equality Agency the pay disparity between men and women is 13.3%, and much higher at more senior levels.

The culture of the industry is clearly not serving anyone.  We are all losing.

Research shows that a fundamental ingredient for a healthy culture is inclusion.  However, to create an inclusive culture in construction obviously won’t happen overnight, as it takes time and considerable effort to drive human behavioural change.   That said, we must start somewhere.  Anywhere!  But the key is to start now.  Thus, the strong current industry sentiment – Disrupt or Die.

Extensive research has shown that from an organisational perspective, companies that embrace diversity and inclusion in all aspects of their business statistically outperform their peers.  At a time of economic struggle this may mean the difference between keeping the business open…or not.  Disrupt or Die.

From a purely economic point of view, improvements to the industry’s productivity performance could save Australia $47 BILLION annually.

We MUST change the culture.  Disrupt!!!

 

Inclusive Culture

How to disrupt and create a more inclusive culture?

Firstly, there are many different definitions for “inclusive culture” but for simplistic sake for this article, an inclusive workplace culture is one that is supportive of and respectful towards all employees of all backgrounds.

Further, this means a culture which every colleague feels a sense of belonging and connection.  Where people are valued for who they authentically are, and for their unique contribution and the difference they make.  They are listened to.  Seen.  Heard.  And their views are acted on.  Additionally, where people are treated with the same level of respect through the language and behaviours not just through a company policy or values statement.

“inclusion is intentional.  It is about identifying and removing barriers so that everyone can participate to the best of their ability.”

To create a workplace culture where individuals feel safe to be their authentic selves, a level of psychological safety must be created.  This means creating a space where people feel safe to speak up, are not shut down when expressing ideas, and are supported to show up authentically.  This takes time and effort and will not happen on its own.

 

Language and Behaviours

Two key ingredients to building an inclusive culture are our language and behaviours.

 

Behaviours

Data has shown that three key leadership behaviours can help drive inclusion include:

  • Openness – open to understand others that are different to them, which helps create a safe environment for people to speak up.
  • Curiosity – being openly curious about learning more from and about your teammates, and proactively seek out different perspectives to your own.
  • Humility – appreciating other people’s strengths and giving credit where it’s due.

It is vital to try to understand from the other persons perspective (perspective taking).  The only way to do that is to ask them …do not assume you know, because you don’t.  Only each of us understand our own perspective based on our experiences, culture, and upbringing.

Perspective taking example:  Ask someone, “I would be interested to know how that made you feel when (example of when a team member experienced something that was not inclusive), to help me understand how to change my own language and behaviours.  Lean in to understand and then evaluate if something needs to be changed.

 

Language

We have all grown up in different households and cultures and use different words to express ourselves, which makes it challenging to know or understand if you used language that was offensive to others.  Err on the side that your language could be offensive to others.  Lean in to understand when someone highlights this.

Here are a couple of examples from this week that are simple but could be easily missed if  you don’t look at it from a different perspective, or if the person/s offended don’t feel safe to speak up.

Perspective taking example:

(posted on LinkedIn)

Post:  “FFS…really?!”

Using language that makes people feel included is fundamental.  When purchasing items in your supply chain – think before you buy!  Is it inclusive?  If not – ask that they supply products that are.  Just by asking the question and then disrupting the thought process is the start of the journey.  Ask the team to identify things in your supply chain that are not inclusive to help the perspective taking.  Disrupt.

Another example:

(Email received)

“The kitchen guy just came to do some final measurements.  Walked past one of our painters on the way in.  Says to the husband, “so you hired the painters”.  The husband looks at him confused and he says, “young good-looking female” (followed with a wink and a nod).  Wife was now very angry.  The husband doesn’t want to rock the boat with the builder so stays quiet, which further infuriates the wife. She too stays quiet as her husband doesn’t like conflict so in respect to him, said nothing.  However, after the builder leaves, the husband and wife are at odds of how to handle the situation, which has now impacted their wellbeing (are angry) and their relationship (who should have spoken up).  They are now unsure if they want that builder in their house at all.  The supply chain is hot so should they now look for someone more respectful?  Or do they address the language used with the builder?

It’s challenging when the wrong language and behaviours are used in how to address the situation.  We need to include in our culture how to address such situations in a safe and inclusive way.  Perhaps in this case, just getting curious and asking the builder in a non-defensive way, “we’re curious to understand if you know how offensive that language and behaviour is that you just used?”.  Given that the construction industry culture lives in the past, he might have never been told!  Help him!  Disrupt!

Many times, we don’t want to call out the behaviour or language because we don’t want to be seen as going against our mates. If we call it out, we often believe we will, or do get ostracised as for calling out for changes.  All of this impacts the performance of everyone involved.

To disrupt the culture is challenging but by no means insurmountable.  Yes, it takes time and effort, but is in our control to change it!  It takes perspective taking from others and building a safe place to speak up.  The upsides to disrupting and building a culture that is more inclusive is one that outperforms, creates a space for us to be more authentic, more respectful, and is more attractive to work in for everyone.

Be a disrupter!

Lean into creating a safer and more inclusive culture.

The industry needs us all to help build a better future.