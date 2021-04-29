There’s no denying that climate change has become a more urgent matter over the past two decades.

This worldwide issue isn’t only up to individuals, either. It’s crucial for businesses small and large to update their policies and practices to support environmentalism.

Today’s construction industry contributes to 38% of energy-related carbon emissions around the globe. Due to recent innovations, options exist to reduce that number over time with specific methods and technology. However, you can also discover solutions for other issues when you work toward a more eco-friendly system.

Here’s how sustainable building materials could speed-up building delays, which have recently become more prevalent due to demand.

What Causes Building Delays?

From start to finish, construction takes substantial time, effort, and resources. These processes aren’t immune to obstacles, and professionals in the field know that construction comes with particular challenges.

Between improper planning, sudden weather, and inaccurate estimations, you can experience delays left and right, whether you’re building a house or a skyscraper.

Material Management Plays a Role

Keep in mind that materials contribute significantly to project success, as well. There’s significant work that goes into choosing and obtaining supplies that make sense. If you fail to account for a certain amount or pick the incorrect type or color, you can find yourself back at square one.

Fortunately, you can use sustainable building materials to remedy supply-related issues. That’s because green supplies are more than just recycled wood and glass. These alternatives involve a mindset that construction teams must adopt, as they also account for the sources and processes in which they obtain their materials.

In other words, it’s not just the material itself that matters, but also its origin and handling.

If you wanted to be fully eco-friendly in terms of the supplies you use for a project, you’d have to pick a manufacturer that sells recycled materials and practices sustainability themselves. Next, you’d plan the most efficient way for the products to arrive in only the exact amount you need. It would then be time to utilize the materials with sustainable assembly methods.

Those who practice material management in such a precise manner will experience fewer delays in their projects. If you consider that the green building industry amounts to billions of dollars per year, you can see how combining sustainability with material management makes for a lucrative building process, as well. Its advantages far outweigh the negatives.

How Retrofitting Makes a Difference

It’s important to remember the most eco-conscious buildings are ones that already exist. When you take on a brand-new project, you have to source more supplies and labor to navigate the construction. Though old buildings may require specific fixes, you can avoid emissions and waste by maintaining and upgrading the structure.

Through retrofitting, you can repurpose the structure for different uses. It’s the best way to maximize sustainability since you won’t have to demolish and construct a new building. Instead, you can use eco-friendly supplies to upgrade the current structure.

If you can transform the building with a green roof, for example, you can reduce how much time the construction process takes compared to building a new project. Additionally, you won’t have to wait for numerous products to be fabricated and shipped to you. Rather, you can skip delays as you source recycled, locally-produced supplies for retrofitting.

This decision helps construction companies be more conscious about the market’s limited resources, which allows them to stay on schedule because they aren’t in line for new products that are in high demand.

Green Supplies Can Reduce Building Delays With Planning

While sustainable building materials may not seem like much on the surface, they offer a helpful way to avoid construction delays. If you practice material management and retrofitting techniques, you can use supplies in a more timely manner that’s also completely eco-friendly.

This effort should allow construction teams to speed up building processes, since they’ll require fewer materials — and the ones they do use will be produced and shipped more efficiently.

Author Bio:

Jane is the editor-in-chief of Environment.co where she covers green technology, sustainable building and environmental news.