Western Australia is set to receive almost $1.3 billion in the upcoming budget, the Commonwealth has announced.

In his latest announcement, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the budget would include a $1.26 billion infrastructure package for the state in the budget.

Projects to be funded include:

  • $347.5 million for METRONET: Hamilton Street-Wharf Street Grade Separations and Elevation of Associated Stations, including Queens Park Station and Cannington Station and an enhanced METRONET Byford Rail Extension project, with new grade separated rail crossing at Armadale Road and an elevated station at Armadale
  • $200 million for the Great Eastern Highway Upgrades – Coates Gully, Walgoolan to Southern Cross and Ghooli to Benari
  • $160 million for the WA Agricultural Supply Chain Improvements – Package 1
  • $112.5 million for the Reid Highway – Altone Road and Daviot Road-Drumpellier Drive – Grade-separated intersections
  • $85 million for the Perth Airport Precinct – Northern Access
  • $64 million for the Toodyay Road Upgrade – Dryandra to Toodyay
  • $55 million for the Mandurah Estuary Bridge Duplication, and
  • $31.5 million towards the METRONET High Capacity Signalling project

Morrison said these projects will help to make roads safer and improve public transport.

This will reduce travel times and support thousands of jobs across the state.

Morrison said the new money would come on top of a GST deal struck three years ago which would also enable the Western Australian state government to deliver on its own infrastructure commitments.

Under that deal, it was agreed that no state including WA would receive less than 70 cents in the dollar of GST revenue on a per capita basis (following the earlier mining boom which peaked around 2012, Western Australia’s GST take fell to 30 cents in the dollar).

“From upgrading the Great Eastern Highway and building METRONET, to improving roads and rail lines that are crucial to our grain growers and farmers in the Great Southern and Wheatbelt – these projects will support more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs across WA,” Morrison said.

“Our record funding commitment is boosting businesses and communities as part of the Government’s National Economic Recovery Plan.

“And of course the landmark GST deal for WA delivered by our Government enables the WA State Government to also deliver on their infrastructure commitments.”

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said the additional $1.26 billion would ensure WA’s pipeline of infrastructure work will continue and would provide an ongoing economic boost.

“We are already embarking on the biggest road and rail investment program our State has ever seen,” he said.

“This program has something for the city and regions, targeting major congestion pinch points in the eastern, northern and southern suburbs which are currently experiencing major population growth.

“With nine METRONET projects under construction, as well as more than 50 major road projects, we’re building the major infrastructure for tomorrow as well as creating the local jobs for today.”