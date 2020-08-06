First concrete has been poured on a stadium which when complete will hold over 45,000 fans and host the 2022 National Rugby League Grand Final.

Contractor John Holland has commenced laying the first concrete building slabs at the site of the new Sydney Football Stadium in Moore Park.

Set to hold around 45,000 fans over seating levels, the new stadium is being built on the grounds of the former Alliance Stadium which was demolished last year.

It will feature spectacular roof which will light up the colours of the home team whilst a drip line will extend roof cover beyond the first row and cover all seats.

A wrap-around design will contain noise to within the stadium and reduce spill upon surrounding areas.

Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee welcomed the commencement of the pour.

He says the stadium’s development has not stopped during COVID-19 – something he says has provided job security for workers, aided NSW’s COVID-19 recovery and ensured that the project remains on schedule for the new stadium to be ready to host the 2022 NRL Grand Final.

“The Sydney Football Stadium project is investing in local companies during the pandemic with a Western Sydney business providing the concrete for today’s pour,” Lee said.

“Over 150 cubic metres of concrete will be poured this week, over an area that will be part of the new stadium’s player and coaching facilities. This is another exciting milestone setting the foundations for the stadium to start rising from the ground.”

To complete the stadium, a further 40,000m³ of concrete will be poured which is the equivalent of 16 Olympic swimming pools.

According to Lee, the stadium’s redevelopment will create more than 800 jobs over the next two years and inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the NSW economy.

He says stage two contractor John Holland has already safely logged over 140,000 hours by workers on site since the beginning of the outbreak and there has been an average of 180 workers on site in July alone.

The state recently extended allowable hours for construction to weekends in order to enable work to continue safely with social distancing, no job losses or reduced hours for employees.