Confusion reins on building sites throughout Melbourne as the state enters Stage 4 COVID restrictions.

Earlier this week, Victorian State Premier Daniel Andrews announced tighter measures as the state moved into Stage 4 COVID restrictions.

Under these measures:

  • Construction of critical and essential infrastructure can continue under a COVID Safe plan, as can critical repairs to residential premises where required for safety or emergency.
  • State and civil construction (including time critical new school builds) are exempt from specific targets in respect of staff reduction numbers but must operate under a High Risk COVID Safe plan.
  • In the case of large building construction projects (more than three storeys excluding basement), no more than 25 percent of the normal workforce compared with normal operations can be on site at any one time whilst a High Risk COVID Safe Plan is required, no blending of shifts is allowed and workers are permitted to work at one site only whilst Stage 4 restrictions are in progress.
  • For small scale building construction (three storeys or less ex. basement), a maximum of five workers are allowed whilst there must be a universal COVID Safe Plan, blending of shifts is not allowed and workers can work at one site only during Stage 4 restrictions.

Specific guidelines issues by the Victorian Government can be seen here.

Speaking particularly of the civil construction sector, Civil Contractors Federation Victoria CEO John Kilgour says confusion exists across several areas.

First, there is uncertainty over what ‘State and civil construction’ refers to and what is meant by state construction as opposed to private civil construction.

Next, there is no template for ‘High Risk’ COVID Safe Plans on the Business Victoria web site and uncertainty over how this differs from ordinary COVID-19 Safety Plans. At this stage, CCF is encouraging members to refer to the Building & Construction Industry Guidelines (version 6) as the standard for developing High Risk Plans.

As well, the CCF is also seeking clarification on its understanding that both residential and non-residential subdivision civil construction can continue with a High Risk COVID Safety Plan in place.

Even more confusion is evident in the building sector, where contractors are confused about workers being able to work on one site only during Stage 4.

One concreting contractor told the ABC’s Drive Program on Wednesday that his understanding meant that his firm could finish his current job and not accept any other work.

Were the job to be finished in three days, he would then have to remain idle until Stage 4 restrictions were lifted.

Those who spoke with Melbourne’s The Age were also confused.

One small business owner asked whether a sparky would have to stay home after attending a job which lasted only two days.

Another commercial fit-out operator said his two crews of staff bounced from site to site on small jobs.

“Once they finish the job then that’s it for six weeks? They go home?” the operator asked.

Kilgour said there was much uncertainty around the industry.

“I have received considerable correspondence seeking further clarification on the announcements made by the State Government yesterday (3rd July) in regards to Stage 4 restrictions in Metro Melbourne, the businesses and activities classified for exemptions, the actual interpretation of this and how will this be practically applied in the civil construction industry and its various sectors,” he wrote.

“As you will appreciate, the announcements yesterday afternoon were very “light on in detail” and this will evolve over the next 48-72 hours.”