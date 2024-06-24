The contract to deliver the second stage of a major improvement to the roadworks around Melbourne Airport has been awarded.

In its latest announcement, CIMIC Group says its construction subsidiary CPB Contractors has been awarded the contract to building Stage 2 of the Melbourne Airport Naarm Way Project by Melbourne Airport owners Australia Pacific Airports Corporation.

Set to be delivered in two stages, the Naarm Way project aims to help to future-proof the airport as annual passenger numbers are expected to double to nearly 76 million by 2042.

It aims to address growing traffic congestion between the Airport and the nearby Tullamarine Freeway by building an express road network that will separate public traffic from commercial transport operators.

Once complete, the project will deliver a more streamlined exit from the freeway to all four of the airport’s terminals.

This means that travellers will no longer need to navigate roundabouts or traffic lights to access parking areas or pick-up and drop-off zones.

The first stage of the project opened in July last year. This provided a direct connection from the Tullamarine Freeway into the ground transport hub at Terminal 4.

This primarily benefited travellers flying Jetstar, Rex and Link Airways.

The second stage will provide a direct connection from the Tullamarine Freeway to new dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones for Terminals 1, 2 and 3 within the T123 car park.

New exit ramps from the T123 car park will then provide a direct exit to Departure Drive and Melbourne Drive onto the freeway.

A new pedestrian bridge will provide direct passenger access from the T123 parking structure to Terminal 2.

Upon completion of this project, the main terminal forecourt will be reserved for commercial vehicles such as Skybus, taxis, rideshare and shuttle bus services.

Completion is expected to occur in late 2026.

The project’s name pays homage to Melbourne’s Aboriginal heritage.

The word Naarm is the traditional Aboriginal name for Melbourne and refers to the traditional lands of the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation.

For CPB, the announcement represents the second major project win relating to Melbourne Airport in recent times.

Last December, the company was awarded the contract to undertake a major upgrade of security screening technology for Quantas domestic passengers in Terminal 1.

That upgrade will see the installation of new baggage and body screening technology that will avoid the need for passengers to remove laptops, tablets or aerosols from their carry-on luggage.

Combined, the two projects will deliver revenue of approximately $260 million for CPB Contractors.

(Naarm Way Stage 2 – image from Melbourne Airport)

Speaking of both projects, CIMIC Group Executive Chairperson Juan Santamaria said that the works will deliver significant benefits for the airport and its passengers.

“These upgrades will set a new standard in visitor and customer experience at Melbourne Airport, easing congestion and saving time at both at passenger drop-off and pick-up, and at security screening,” Santamaria said.

“The two projects will provide increased capacity and improve efficiency, ensuring the infrastructure will meet the growing passenger needs.”

CPB Contractors Executive Chairperson Jason Spears agrees.

“CPB Contractors looks forward to bringing our extensive aviation expertise and track record delivering complex operational road, transport and pedestrian infrastructure to these projects, all while prioritising security and the overall experience for airport staff, travellers and the wider community,” Spears said..

“Our expert team will continue CPB Contractors’ legacy of providing local employment and training opportunities, with a focus on diversity and inclusion, in addition to maximising the social and economic benefits to the community throughout the procurement process.”