An alliance involving five leading engineering and construction firms has been chosen to deliver a major tramway and road separation project in Adelaide.

The Commonwealth and South Australian Governments have awarded the contract to build the Tram Grade Separation Projects to the Tram Grade Separation Projects Alliance, which will deliver the project in partnership with the Department of Infrastructure and Transport.

The Alliance involves CPB Contractors, McConnell Dowell, Mott MacDonald, Arup and Aurecon.

Set to deliver safer and more reliable journeys along the Glenelg Tram Line, the project involves:

  • the $400 million removal of three tram line crossings and Marion and Cross Road in Plumpton (jointly funded by the Commonwealth and the state)
  • the $200 million removal of Morphett Road in Morphettville; and
  • a rebuild of the South Road Tram Overpass to accommodate the $15.4 billion River Torrens to Darling Project that will complete the 78-kilometre North-South Corridor.

According to the South Australian Government, benefits of the crossing removals include:

  • safer and more reliable journeys
  • improved safety for local residents, motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and tram drivers
  • provision of new, safer and more accessible tram stops with improved pedestrian access
  • improved connection and sense of community between the suburbs either side of the tram line
  • elevation of the Mike Turtur bikeway as a shared use path alongside the tram line; and
  • creation of new community open space under the overpasses.

Around 51,000 vehicles pass through the Marion and Cross Road Level Crossing each day whilst around 25,600 vehicles pass through the Morphett Road level crossing.

During peak hours, the boom gates are currently down for up to 20 minutes each hour at the former two crossings and for up to 16 minutes each hour at Morphett Road.

Construction of the overpasses will avoid delays and queuing and will avoid the need for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate multiple tram crossings to access public transport services, businesses and community services.

Overpasses have been selected (as opposed to underpasses) as this option is less costly, involves shorter construction timeframe (and thus less disruption), offers better connection and safety between suburbs on either side of the tramline, and allows for provision of public space underneath the tram line.

Major construction will commence late this year and the crossings will be removed by the end of 2025.

Up to 1,115 jobs will be generated during each year of construction.