A former stonemason who has terminal silicosis is set to lead a construction union campaign to ban the use of engineered stone benchtop and other products in Australia.

And the proposal to ban the material is set to be discussed by federal and state governments next week.

On Monday, the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) launched its new Stop the Killer Stone campaign, which calls on governments to ban the use and importation of engineered stone products such as Caesarstone by the middle of 2024.

A national advertising blitz will involve Kyle Goodwin, who was diagnosed with silicosis four and a half years ago at age of 33 and told that he had only five years to live.

For most of his career as a stonemason, Goodwin was working in sheds, cutting, shaping, polishing stone bench tops.

“Instead of planning a family, we’re planning my funeral,” Goodwin says in the advertisement, to air nationally from Monday.

“I used to install kitchen benches. People liked engineered stone because it was cheap. But the dust got into my lungs causing deadly, incurable silicosis.

“That’s too high a price for anyone to pay. Nothing will save my life.

“But if you join the campaign to stop the importation and manufacture of engineered stone, you can help save someone else’s. Please.”

The latest campaign launch follows the CFMEU’s announcement last November that it would ban its members from working with products containing engineered stone from June 2024 if the Commonwealth did not ban importation and use of the product.

Around the world, engineered stone products have gained popularity for use in kitchens and bathrooms (especially in kitchen benchtops) on account of their low cost as well as their durability, resistance to scratching/chipping/staining, versatility and low maintenance.

The material has gained popularity on at the expense of marble, laminate and solid surfaces.

Th e problem with these products is their extremely high concentration of silica – which can comprise up to 97 percent of their product.

As a result, these products contain a particularly high risk of workers developing breathing problems and silicosis if they breathe in dust made from these products.

Last July, modelling released by Curtain University suggested that up to 103,000 workers within the current workforce will be diagnosed with silicosis as a result of their exposure to silica dust at work whilst a further 10,0000 will develop lung cancer.

In its final report delivered in June 2021, the national Dust Disease Taskforce did not recommend an immediate product ban but recommended that work commence to prepare to implement such a ban within three years if other measures did not deliver adequate safety improvements.

The three-year timeframe, it suggested, would be sufficient to deal with legal, technical and practical measures which need to be addressed before any ban can be feasibly implemented.

In an all-of-government response released last March prior to the election of the new Federal Government in May, Commonwealth and State Governments ‘noted’ this recommendation.

The governments stressed that a ban on engineered stone will be considered only if safety improvements through implementation of other measures do not prove to be sufficient.

However, the new government says it will discuss the issue of a potential ban with when Commonwealth and state/territory ministers meet to discuss workplace health and safety next week

Federal Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke says a potential ban on imported manufactured stone products that contains silica is one of the options to be discussed along with stronger regulations across all industries where workers are exposed to silica.

Incoming CFMEU National Secretary Zach Smith said the Union was proud to be leading the charge on banning engineered stone.

“Kyle’s immense courage in the face of terminal illness in an inspiration,” Smith said.

“His story tells you everything you need to know about why we must ban this deadly product. I urge everyone to listen to Kyle’s experience and heed his call to save others’ lives.

“Australian workers like Kyle are dying because of engineered stone. The companies flooding our markets with this cheap and nasty material know that, but to them profits are more important than people’s lives.

“Engineered stone is the asbestos of the 2020s. Governments must act to stop its importation and use.

“But if decision-makers won’t act, the CFMEU will. Our Union will ban our members from engineered stone by mid-next year.”

Monash University chronic lung disease researcher Associate Professor Jane Bourke has supported the union’s call.

Burke says there is no evidence that engineered stone can be used safely.

She says the only way to protect workers would be through an outright ban.

“Silicosis is a devastating occupational lung disease affecting increasing numbers of workers breathing in fine silica dust, causing inflammation and scarring in the lungs,” Burke said.

“Silica dust particles are 100 times smaller than a grain of sand so can travel deep into the lung to cause damage.

“Silicosis is not only affecting stonemasons but also workers in construction industries including quarrying and tunnelling of sandstone. Engineered stone used to make benchtops contains up to 95 per cent silica, much higher than natural stone, so poses the greatest risk to workers, who are being exposed in unsafe workplaces.

“Silicosis is a preventable disease, but is currently incurable, can lead to other diseases including lung cancer, and can be fatal. There is no evidence that engineered stone can be used safely – the only way to protect workers in stonecutting industries is to ban the use of this high-risk product.”

 

