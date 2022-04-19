Electric vehicles have the potential to transform the construction industry, but innovation and infrastructure may present challenges.

The construction industry is in the midst of a technological revolution, using new technologies to adapt to today’s challenges. Electric vehicles could be the solution to some of these challenges. The EV industry will need to grow and innovate to meet the needs of construction vehicles, though.

Construction’s Tech Transformation

There is certainly potential for EVs to have a positive impact in construction. In the past, the construction industry was slow to innovate and adopt new technologies. Today, however, IoT, CAD, BIM, AI, drones, robotics, and numerous other technologies are reshaping construction. Electric vehicles haven’t gained ground in the industry yet, but there are a few reasons to believe they will.

Consumer and government demand for EVs around the world is prompting increased development from automakers. Experienced EV manufacturers are beginning to branch out beyond consumer vehicles. Tesla, for example, is set to launch their long-awaited electric semi-truck as early as 2022. It won’t be long before industrial electric vehicles hit the market.

A wide-scale push for businesses to reduce their carbon emissions will inevitably reach construction, as well. Construction companies may be able to benefit from tax credits and government incentives in some regions for switching to EVs once they become available for construction purposes. In fact, green technology is already sweeping the construction industry, driven by client demand and technological innovations.

The Global Shift to EVs

Consumers, businesses, and government officials are all taking part in the growing push to reduce carbon emissions. Electric vehicles are a central part of that movement. In fact, the Biden administration has pledged to add over 500,000 EV charging stations around the U.S. by 2030. Meanwhile, Australia can’t get enough EVs to go around, with every model on the market selling out in minutes.

While consumer EVs may not be helpful for construction companies, this demand is great news for the construction industry. Construction experts have pointed out that contractors will benefit from the revenue stream that EV infrastructure will generate. After all, someone needs to build all those new charging stations.

Additionally, the growth of the wider EV market will drive research and development in EV technology. This is crucial for addressing one of the biggest challenges standing in the way of construction EVs: batteries.

Construction EV Challenges

There are several compelling reasons for construction companies to adopt EVs. Electricity is less expensive than gas. EVs would drastically reduce construction’s carbon footprint. Electric vehicles are not as loud and therefore less disruptive than internal combustion-powered vehicles. Plus, new vehicles can take advantage of all the new technology that’s advancing the construction industry, such as IoT sensors.

However, there are a couple of major obstacles that have prevented the widespread adoption of construction EVs so far. Batteries and charging are a significant challenge when it comes to vehicles as large and powerful as those needed for construction. EV manufacturers are still trying to perfect battery technology, and it may take time to develop a reliable battery solution fit for construction. Batteries that can stand up to construction’s demands need advanced electronics cooling, immense power storage, and safe charging.

Additionally, charging infrastructure will need to become more agile. Charging stations have to be quick and easy to install near construction sites or charging the vehicles will be a prohibitive hassle for construction companies.

Industry leaders will also need to address hesitancy and skepticism from construction companies and contractors. Many members of the construction industry still question whether EVs are worth it and if they will be too high-maintenance or less powerful than their diesel counterparts.

The Future of Construction Vehicles

Despite the challenges that construction EVs face, it is highly likely the technology will become mainstream one day. Electric vehicles are only just beginning to become popular in the commercial market, so it may not be until the 2030s or later that construction EVs experience the same boom. Adopting EVs presents some valuable benefits for construction companies, from reduced carbon emissions to incredible cost savings to advancing construction technology.

 

Author Bio:

Jane is the editor-in-chief of Environment.co where she covers green technology, sustainable building and environmental news.