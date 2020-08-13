The winning design for a world-class commercial precinct which will form part of the transformation of Railway Square into Sydney’s future ‘Silicon Valley’ has been unveiled.

In a joint announcement, Dexus and Frasers Property have announced that international design team Fender Katsalidis and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill have been appointed as architects on their $2.5 billion Central Place Sydney development.

Set adjacent to the new Atlassian headquarters, the new development represents part of the NSW Government’s plan for its ‘Tech Central’ precinct at the 24 hectare site of the old Railway Square which over time will deliver up to 50,000 square meters of affordable space for start-up and scale-up businesses and will support creation of up to 25,000 new jobs.

The project will also support the rejuvenation of Central Station, the city’s busiest interchange, with a vibrant offering of retail and dining.

The winning design was selected following the first City of Sydney design competition run entirely online, with participants from over six countries.

Features include two towers of up to 39 levels, a landmark sculptural building, 100 percent renewable energy, healthy building initiatives including touchless entry points the world’s first closed cavity façade system powered by artificial intelligence and solar glass.

Dexus CEO Darren Steinberg welcomed the announcement.

“The future of work and workplaces will be defined by the technology and innovation businesses who will occupy this precinct, with Central Place Sydney set to become a leading innovative workplace and a global exemplar of city centre regeneration,” Steinberg said.

The unveiling of the winning design accompanies the announcement that the NSW Government has rezoned the first parcel of land for the precinct.

NSW Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said Tech Central is moving from vision to reality – something he said would help to establish Sydney as a major player in the global tech scene.

“This will be the largest hub of its kind in Australia, a home for tech giants, new and innovative startups and leading talent all in one place, right here in NSW.”

Following today’s announcement, the NSW Government will work to secure further agreements with anchor tenants.

The precinct will expand Sydney CBD’s commercial core to the south and ensure that Central station remains and is enhanced as a key NSW transport hub.

The precinct covers 24 hectares bounded by Pitt Street to the west, Cleveland Street to the south, Eddy Avenue to the north and Elizabeth Street to the east.

