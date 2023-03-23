The challenge to combat catastrophic climate change is typically most associated with emissions-heavy industry and transport.

However, too often we neglect the part of the challenge and opportunity that lies at the very heart of our communities – the built environment.

Not only does our built environment shape the places where we live, work and meet, the operation of buildings also creates almost a quarter of Australia’s carbon emissions, making it a critical area for reform.

For Australia to reach net zero by 2050 we need to redesign not just our energy system, but our built environment as well.

Australia’s design professionals are committed to this challenge, with almost three quarters of the members of the Australian Institute of Architects rating transitioning to a net zero emissions future as “absolutely critical”.

Our commitment is to advocate for and achieve net zero carbon emissions in the built environment.

While governments around Australia have implemented many positive policy settings on the path towards reducing our carbon emissions, not enough is being done when it comes to improving our buildings and addressing embodied carbon emissions.

That’s why we are challenging the government to urgently implement broader policies to bring about wholescale change to ensure Australia fulfils its Paris Agreement commitment.

We need to aim higher

To address carbon emissions associated with the places we live, work and play, Australia needs a new national policy for the Built Environment which supersedes the former Federal Government’s Trajectory for Low Carbon Buildings and expands upon the scope of the 2025 National Construction Code.

This new policy should commit to:

  • All new buildings and major renovations having net zero operational carbon emissions by 2030.
  • All existing buildings having net zero operational carbon emissions by 2040.
  • Nationally consistent methodology for mandatory embodied emissions measurement and reporting
    in state and territory legislation by 2025.
  • All new buildings have a 40% reduction in embodied carbon by 2030.
  • All new buildings and major renovations have net zero embodied carbon by 2040.

Jettisoning gas and embracing electricity

One of the immediate impacts we can make to reduce carbon emissions associated with buildings is to design out the use of natural gas.

Of the almost 25 per cent of Australia’s carbon emissions that are connected to the operation of buildings, 15 per cent of these are from natural gas associated with cooking, space heating and hot water.

Natural gas can generate toxic air pollution, both in combustion and through leakage, making electric cooking a much healthier outcome for the home and environment.

Advancements in technology and supply markets mean more energy efficient electric solutions are readily available for space heating, hot water and cooking, challenging the previous assumptions that gas performs better.

As more households turn to onsite electricity generation from solar panels and the electricity grid continues to decarbonise, switching to electric technology means these key appliances can be powered by low or no emissions electricity rather than polluting natural gas.

For Australia to reach its emissions reductions targets, the housing and construction sector must quickly embrace electrification. Not only does this have the ability to dramatically reduce emissions, it will lead to improved air quality and greater energy affordability.

To achieve the shift, the Australian Institute of Architects has proposed the elimination of the use of natural gas in all new buildings from 2025 and the retrofitting of all existing buildings to only use clean energy by 2040.

We must address embodied carbon
The Australian Government’s current plans for emissions reduction do not consider embodied carbon – or Scope 3 emissions – in the built environment.

The Australian Government’s Clean Energy Regulator defines Scope 3 emissions as “indirect greenhouse gas emissions other than scope 2 emissions that are generated in the wider economy. They occur as a consequence of the activities of a facility, but from sources not owned or controlled by that facility’s business.”

In the case of the built environment, building products and services fall under Scope 3 emissions and are referred to as embodied carbon.

Architects have a key role to play in addressing these emissions.

While they do not control the release of emissions from products and services, through a carbon life cycle assessment they can exert influence on the outcome through design and specification.

Countries including The Netherlands, Sweden, France, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, USA and the EU have taken steps to introduce some form of legislation to reduce embodied carbon emissions in buildings.

The New South Wales Government has announced the introduction of mandatory measurement and reporting of embodied carbon emissions for residential buildings, however there is no national policy governing this issue in Australia.

The current plan to address carbon emissions in the built environment focuses on delivering cost-effective energy efficiency improvements to homes and businesses.

While this is a critical component of emissions reduction efforts, we need a new national plan to transition the construction industry to net zero that addresses energy supply and demand as well as embodied carbon reduction.

Though there may be considerable focus on transitioning big emitters like the energy, agriculture and transport sectors to a low carbon future, it is imperative that we do not neglect the built environment.

Not only can the right action and investment in the built environment sector make a considerable difference in the race to net zero, it can also have a significantly positive impact on the lives of those who live, work and play in our buildings.

 

Shannon Battisson FRAIA, National President Australian Institute of Architects

 

 

