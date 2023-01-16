Designs have been unveiled for the rebuild of a major hospital in Sydney’s inner northwest.

In its latest announcement, the New South Wales Government has unveiled the designs for the $479 million redevelopment of Ryde Hospital.

The government also announced that early works for the project will commence next month.

Originally opened in 1934, the current Ryde Hospital has around 200 beds and provides access to emergency care, specialty rehabilitation and outpatient and community services for communities around Denistone, Macquarie Park and Ryde in Sydney’s north-west.

In 2019, the government announced its intention to redevelop the hospital.

This comes amid a need to replace aging infrastructure and to expand clinical services to support the growing population of the hospital’s catchment – which is expected to expand by up to 30,000 over the next decade.

Features of the new design will include:

  • A new and expanded emergency department
  • A new and expanded medical imaging department
  • A new and expanded intensive care unit
  • New operating theatres
  • More adult overnight inpatient beds
  • A new purpose-built ambulatory care centre
  • A new paediatric short stay unit; and
  • Improved landscaping, urban spaces and car parking for patients and workers.

A central part of the design involves connections with existing onsite heritage buildings such as Denistone House and The Stables, and the Blue Gum High Forest as well as green spaces to create a welcoming environment for patients, staff and visitors.

In response to stakeholder feedback, carpark plans have been altered to include a new multi-storey car park off Denistone Road and ground-level parking off Ryedale Road.

The updated plans are expected to be placed on public exhibition in the coming weeks.

A final State Significant Development Application (SSDA) will be submitted in mid-2023, seeking approval for the final design and main construction works for the redevelopment.

Meanwhile, the government has also announced that Sydney based construction firm HPAC has been appointed the early works contractor for the redevelopment and will commence works in the coming weeks.

The early works will include internal refurbishment to prepare for the first phase of the redevelopment, demolition of three buildings at the rear of the site, partial demolition of ground level carparking and general site preparation earthworks.

They will be completed before main works commence, which is expected to occur in late 2023.

The project is part of an $11.9 billion program of works in health infrastructure to 2025-26.

Along with the redevelopment, this includes the $265 million Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital redevelopment and the Adolescent and Young Adult Hospice in Manly.

The redevelopment is being managed on behalf of the NSW Government by Health Infrastructure and the Northern Sydney Health District.

Apart from early works contractor HPAC and other specialist consultants, the project team includes project management firm TSA Project Management, architects Silver Thomas Hanley and cost management firm Cost Managers Genus Advisory.

(The current Ryde hospital is being redeveloped)

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the new project will help to meet the needs of the Ryde community.

“We are completely transforming Ryde Hospital into a state-of-the-art health facility with new and enhanced health services,” Perrottet said.

“This $479 million redevelopment will significantly improve access to healthcare for the local community, ensuring more people can get quality care close to home.”

 

Enjoying Sourceable articles? Subscribe for Free and receive daily updates of all articles which are published on our site

 

Want to grow your sales, reach more new clients and expand your client base across Australia’s design and construction sector?

Advertise on Sourceable and have your business seen by the thousands of architects, engineers, builders/construction contractors, subcontractors/trade contractors, property developers and building industry suppliers who read our stories across the civil, commercial and residential construction sector