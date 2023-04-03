Concept designs for a project that will transform a four-kilometre stretch along the northern banks of Melbourne’s Yarra River have been unveiled.

(top image: Birrarung Marr: Flinders Walk)

The City of Melbourne has released proposed design ideas for its $315.6 million Greenline Project.

Set to connect a four-kilometre area on the northern banks of the Yarra River from Birrarung Marr south east of the Melbourne CBD to the Bolte Bridge south-west of the CBD, the project will deliver an integrated area of promenades, parks, open spaces, cultural activities and environmental renewal and serve as a focal area for tourists and locals.

It will provide a visiting experience which includes tree-lined vista, riverfront boardwalks, event spaces, natural wetlands and cultural meeting places.

It will also feature significant recognition and celebration of contemporary Wurundjeri culture and heritage.

 

The project involves five distinct precincts (see map).

These and the design ideas surrounding them include:

  • The Birrarung Marr Precinct, which sits at the eastern end of the project and includes Birrarung Marr, Federation Vaults and Flinders Walk (refer top image). Design ideas include seasonal cultural events and performance spaces and an expanded river promenade which will deliver uninterrupted views of the river and Southbank.
  • The Falls Precinct, where design ideas include a new linear park next to Sandridge Bridge, an ecological rivers edge and floating pontoons, upgrades to Enterprize Park and a new wetland habitat for local wildlife, ground floor artistic and cultural institutions and rooftop restaurants and cafes at the Banana Alley Vault
  • The River Park Precinct(Batman Park) precinct. Proposed designs include expanded open space and lawns, new activities space under the Flinders Street viaduct, ecological wetland experience and a neighbourhood nature play destination.
  • The Maritime precinct (Crown Plaza, Seafarers River Frontage), design for which include improved boating access and amenities, greater activation of the Crowne Plaza ground floor riverfront and artistic interpretation for the site’s maritime heritage at Seafarer’s Shed.
  • The Saltwater Wharf Precinct(Collins Wharf Park, Collins Street and North Wharf Road River Frontage), where design ideas include a new park featuring new plants, trees and seating; improved boating and fishing access and amenities and raised waterfront platforms and enlarged promenade.

Artist impression of Maritime – Crowne Plaza precinct

The proposed designs have drawn inspiration from internationally renowned waterfront transformations. These  include the Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York, the Park de Docks in Paris, the Aukland Waterfront in New Zealand and the Seattle Waterfront.

If endorsed by Councillors, the designs will go to community consultation via Participate Melbourne and will be used to inform the draft Greenline Project Masterplan.

The masterplan is expected to be released in coming months.

(artist impression of Montage – Collins Wharf precinct)

According to the city, benefits associated with the project will be significant.

A business case prepared by Ernst & Young, the business case found that the project will likely deliver benefits of $3.29 for every dollar invested and that the project would attract an additional $1.9 billion of private sector investment.

The Greenline Project is expected to create more than 3,400 jobs during construction, more than 6,400 ongoing jobs by 2042, and attract more than 1.1 million additional visitors to the city every year.

(artist impression – Montage – Seafarers)

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the importance of the project should not be underestimated.

“The Greenline Project will revitalise the north bank of the Yarra River – creating thousands of jobs, attracting waves of new visitors, and injecting millions of dollars into our economy.”

“Our landscape architecture and design experts have crafted an incredible vision for what the Greenline Project could look like – with stunning boardwalks, event spaces, native vegetation and outdoor dining.”

“We want to hear what the community thinks to best inform the Masterplan and deliver maximum value for Melburnians.”

(artist impression River Park – Batman Park resized)

City, Transport, Infrastructure and Operations portfolio deputy lead Councillor Davydd Griffiths agrees.

“The Greenline Project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a new internationally recognisable destination in the heart of our city.”

“These latest design ideas show the breath-taking scale and bold ambition of this project, which will deliver significant benefits for local businesses.”

The designs were created by landscape architecture and design experts T.C.L and Aspect Studios.

 

Enjoying Sourceable articles? Subscribe for Free and receive daily updates of all articles which are published on our site

 

Want to grow your sales, reach more new clients and expand your client base across Australia’s design and construction sector? 

Advertise on Sourceable and have your business seen by the thousands of architects, engineers, builders/construction contractors, subcontractors/trade contractors, property developers and building industry suppliers who read our stories across the civil, commercial and residential construction sector