The first look at key interior elements of four new underground stations which are being delivered as part of a huge rail project in Queensland has been revealed.

A replica of the platform and mezzanine levels that will be constructed at four underground stations which are planned as part of the $6.9 billion Cross River Rail Project in Brisbane has been built at a new mock-up facility at Eagle Farm.

Set to open in 2025, Cross River Rail aims to unblock a bottleneck in Brisbane’s rail network by creating a second crossing of the Brisbane River.

It will link Bowen Hills in Brisbane’s inner north-east and Dutton Park in the city’s inner south via a new 10.2 kilometre line which will include 5.9 kilometres of twin tunnels under the Brisbane River and the Brisbane CBD.

The project includes six new/rebuilt stations. These are the four underground stations – Boggo Road, Woolloongabba, Albert Street and Roma Street – along with a further a above ground station at the RNS Showgrounds and a newly renovated station at Dutton Park.

Speaking of the four underground stations, Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the stations’ platform and mezzanine levels would have a set of common design components and will be based on a layout which is simple, clear and consistent.

This will provide a familiar passenger experience across each station and will aid station navigation and usage.

The platform and mezzanine designs will feature angled walls and ceiling planes. The ceilings are inspired by Queenslander-style typologies such as classic Queensland verandas.

This differs from many typical underground stations around the world which have curved profiles.

Despite the consistent layout, each station’s buildings and ground levels will be different.

In addition, the colours and materials for each station’s floors and ceilings are different and have been selected to reflect the surroundings, local content and identity of each area.

The new mock-up facility houses replica sections of the of the platform and mezzanine levels that will be built in the four stations.

Essentially, the facility will be like a display home for Cross River Rail station builders.

It will enable the project and design team to see and experience how the stations will come together along with the combined workings of particular material selections.

It will also enable important stakeholders to experience the design up-close. This includes the accessibility reference group and station fit-out contractors, for example.

Bailey said the importance of the facility should not be underestimated.

“Cross River Rail’s four new underground stations will quickly become an iconic part of Queensland, so it’s really exciting to get a taste of what they’ll be like to use,” Bailey said.

“It’s pretty amazing to think that we’re getting a glimpse into the future of rail in Queensland in what, from the outside, looks like a regular warehouse in Eagle Farm.”