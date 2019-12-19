Buildings which achieve the six star Green Star rating will need to have zero operational carbon emissions under the proposed Green Star for New Buildings Ratings Tool.

The Green Building Council of Australia has released the draft credits for its proposed Green Star for New Buildings ratings tool for consultation.

Under the new rating tool, any building awarded a Six Star Green Star rating will have zero operational carbon emissions.

Five Star Green Star buildings will be net zero ready whilst Four Star Green Star buildings will deliver a level of upfront and operational emissions which is at least ten percent below those required under the National Construction Code.

The new rating tool will have 47 credits across eight categories (see image above).

Of these, fourteen credits describe minimum expectations across all Green Star buildings whilst a further three describe additional expectations for 5 Star buildings and a further four describe yet further expectations for six-star buildings.

GBCA Head of Market Transformation, Jorge Chapa said the changes to the rating tools represent a step-change.

“We’ve strengthened existing certification requirements, established new benchmarks for carbon emissions, and a created a broader, more ambitious and holistic approach to sustainability in buildings,” Chapa said.

“The product of an exhaustive consultation process, the proposed credits reflect industry demand for Green Star to continue to drive innovation and leadership across the supply chain while also responding to the increasing momentum created by global and market drivers for change.”

Consultation on the new credits is open until February 28.