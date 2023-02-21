Ground has broken on construction of what will be the first comprehensive university campus to be built in the Perth CBD as part of a project that will transform Western Australia’s capital city centre.

In a joint announcement, the Commonwealth and Western Australian Governments have announced that major construction work has commenced on the $853 million Edith Cowen University campus which will be constructed within the Perth CBD.

Known as ECU City, the new campus will bring together creative industries, business and law and emerging technologies.

Set to cater for 8,000 students and 1,200 staff upon its opening in 2025, the campus is the centrepiece of the $1.5 billion Perth City Deal struck between Governments and industry partners to reinvigorate the Perth CBD.

It will feature a dynamic digital media façade, activated streetscapes and laneways and an immersive entrance that envelopes the Perth Busport.

It will be home to ECU’s renowned Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), School of Business and Law, School of Arts and Humanities with the WA Screen Academy and Broadcasting, emerging technology programs from the School of Science and Kurongkurl Katitjin – the university’s Centre for Indigenous Australian Education and Research.

Occupying 60,000 square meters, the ECU City will feature a vertical campus in the heart of the Perth City Link, directly across from Yagan Square.

Key features will include:

  • Six state-of-the-art WAAPA public performance venues, as home to more than 300 public performances every year
  • Dynamic digital media façade and immersive entrance that envelopes the public plaza
  • Digital smart labs and industry engagement hub • Radio, television and film production studios
  • Arts and design studios and workshops
  • Public gallery and event spaces
  • Technology enhanced learning commons and student support facilities.

The campus was designed by a consortium consisting of Australian architectural firm Lyons, Perth-based Silver Thomas Hanley and international architects Haworth Tomkins.

It is being delivered by head contractor Multiplex.

Up to 5000 jobs are expected to be created during construction, with up to 800 construction and support staff are anticipated to be on site during the peak construction period.

It is expected that at least three percent of subcontracts will be awarded to registered Aboriginal businesses whilst Aboriginal Australians will constitute a minimum of 2.1 per cent of the construction workforce.

Apprentices will also make up at least 11.5 per cent of the site’s workforce.

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan welcomed the project’s commencement.

“ECU City will transform the face of the Perth city, drawing thousands of students and staff to the city centre every day to create a thriving, vibrant CBD” McGowan said.

“It will be a game-changer for businesses in the city, driving economic activity and creating thousands of local jobs.”

 

