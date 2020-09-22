American and Australian experts compare Hamptons façade looks across the continents

The established Hamptons trend is being given a truly Australian makeover by homeowners from Perth, WA to Putney, NSW. The contemporary interpretation combines quintessentially Queenslander staples on today’s smaller blocks, with the elegance of the New York original style.

“It’s easy to see why Hamptons has been so successful in Australia with our shared love of indoor-outdoor living and entertaining,” says Principal at Indah Island and James Hardie Ambassador, Natalee Bowen. “However, over the years we’ve adapted the style to our more modern tastes and the environment. Today, when we look at the homes that inspired us, it’s clear that a new Australian Hamptons look has emerged.”

Here, Natalee is joined by Sami Rahman, James Hardie America, to compare and contrast the look here and there to help define Australian Hamptons.

Size isn’t everything

“The Hamptons look has spread across the east coast, from New York state to Cape Cod and one of the defining features is size – the bigger the better. These homes are made for any entertaining occasion from weekend getaways to functions and gatherings,” he says.

“Size has definitely inspired the Australian Hamptons look, but we’re building our homes on anything from rural farmland to inner suburb blocks,” adds Natalee. “It’s about using the area you have to create that open airy feel, often through open floor plans and lots of natural light,” she adds.

 

Environmental inspiration

“A basic tenant of the Hamptons look is reflecting the surrounding area. In America this means the whites, blues and other coastal elements, while in Australia, we take this principle and apply it to our locations. Colour palettes can range from eucalyptus greens and caramels in rural areas, to shades of greys in cities,” says Natalee.

Material choices

“American Hamptons style homes exude timeless charm and the sense of understated ‘old money’ luxury. The look relies on muted tones that are given richness with material choices, including ‘old world’ materials like timber shingles and stone,” says Sami

“After a long legacy of using red and cream brick, Australians are looking to use modern materials that give a feel of quality craftsmanship that will stand the test of time,” says Natalee. “A must have is Linea Weatherboards that create a classic Australian cottage look that has a colonial charm, giving a familiar but more contemporary shadow line look that is used in America to add texture. The cladding is also better suited to the harsh Australian climate than timber, as it is made from fibre cement which is resistant to warping, flaking and damage from moisture and fire.”

“In America we have a range of climate to consider, so preferences vary from asphalt shingles to slate or tile rooves depending on which coast you’re on. Meanwhile, while Australians prefer a corrugated steel which is a big difference and a material that’s quintessentially Australian,” adds Sami.

Ornamentation

“Detail is everything for any Hamptons home,” says Natalee. “Australians hold true to this original thinking through the use of Axent trim, a fibre cement architrave used to enlarge window and door frames, which is finished in a bright white, is extended onto eaves.”

“Gable rooves are a classic Hamptons motif that stops the home looking blocky and creates beautiful ceilings inside the home. In America they have multiple gables, dormer windows and cupolas, as money is no object for the extremely wealthy Hamptons homeowners. In Australia, where the look has been made more accessible, volume builders have figured out how to simplify the style with token gables,” adds Natalee.

Verandas

“Alfresco and outdoor entertaining areas capture that love of indoor-outdoor living areas. The additional Australian twist on this is the addition of verandas,” says Natalee. “In Australia, we have a tradition of wrap around verandas which are reminiscent of country homes and Queenslanders.”

“Additionally, using HardieGroove linings in veranda ceilings and as internal feature walls works well with the Hamptons style and is consistent with Queenslander style homes,” says Natalee.

While the Hamptons look may speak to a refined and relaxed way of life, it’s important to understand the details and nuances that makes the style at home in Australia.

 

Contributed by James Hardie™

Find out how to get the Australian Hamptons look for your home at jameshardie.com.au 

 

About James Hardie™

Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 1888, James Hardie™ has become a global leader in the production of interior and exterior building products, with operations in North America, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. 

With research and development and manufacturing in Australia, the innovative company created Cellulose Fibre Cement in the early 1980’s. This durable and versatile building material is used to this day to create board and sheet products such as HardiePlank™ weatherboards, HardieFlex™ cladding, HardiePanel™ Compressed flooring and Villaboard™ wall lining.

Further modernising the category, James Hardie developed Premium Fibre Cement, which it uses in a number of ranges, including its Scyon™ range of low-density, thicker and lighter weight products, that have been designed to help consumers, builders and architects create homes that offer the best of style and liveability.

When installed and maintained correctly, James Hardie™ warrants its products to be resistant to damage from cracking, moisture, rotting, fire and termites. Its products are also designed to resist shrinking, swelling and cracking resulting in the ability to hold paint longer and minimise ongoing maintenance.

 

