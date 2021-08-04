A major commercial building company has been chosen to spearhead the removal of combustible cladding on more than 200 apartment buildings in New South Wales.

NSW Minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson has announced that Hansen Yuncken has been selected as the managing contractor to oversee the delivery of the government’s Project Remediate program.

Set to help to remove cladding on an estimated 225 buildings which are known to the state’s Cladding Taskforce to be clad in flammable material, the project has two broad parts.

First, an interest-free loan scheme will help owners to fund remediation work (owners will still need to pay for the work).

Second, an assurance and project management service will assist owners corporations to navigate the process and will help to ensure a safe and durable solution.

It is in this second area that Hansen Yuncken will be involved.

As managing contractor, the firm will:

  • Provide technical program leadership to ensure that scoping is done properly, the technical framework in which the work is being performed is being adhered to and that work is properly executed.
  • Establish five pre-qualified panels of service providers for the program. These will cover investigation and scoping, design, remediation work and installation, assurance and independent project superintendents
  • Guide owners corporations through the remediation process and ensure that owners are informed of work or decisions which impact the building and are consulted on matters such as design, scheduling, safety and building access.

Refer earlier article for a description of how the program will work.

Started in 1918 by Otto Yuncken and Lauritz Hansen, Hansen Yunken is one of Australia’s leading commercial building firms and delivers projects across the office, community, defence, education, fitout/refurbishment, health, accommodation, industrial, justice & police, retail, residential and resource/utilities sector.

Anderson said Hansen Yuncken will oversee the delivery of a world class remediation program.

“The Managing Contractor is fully funded as part of the $139 investment by the NSW Government to provide complete program management for each affected building, making life much easier for strata communities,” Anderson said.

“Flammable cladding remediation isn’t a simple process, and Hansen Yuncken will do the hard work on every owner’s behalf to ensure only safe, compliant design solutions are applied to every building.”

He said the Government’s program provides the best way to remove cladding from NSW’s affected residential buildings.