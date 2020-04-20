Every industry has had to make some adjustments in the wake of COVID-19.

As the virus continues to spread, and people keep trying to avoid it, companies have had to ask some troubling questions. Chief among these are how to keep employees safe and how to stay in business.

Construction companies are among those feeling the full force of coronavirus’s economic impact. But the virus and its social consequences haven’t crippled the industry, nor will they. Amid this widespread uncertainty, building and construction businesses are making changes to get through the pandemic.

Coronavirus’s Impact on Construction

Like with any other sector, the coronavirus has hit construction hard. Though the industry will undoubtedly survive the situation, pushing through it won’t be an easy undertaking. It’s already proven a challenging task.

Contractors that work internationally have had to halt some of their operations. Sydney-based firm Lendlease has put an end to all nonessential travel for its employees to avoid spreading the virus. Without these remote jobs, some construction companies will experience a substantial drop in revenue.

Many workers in other industries have made the shift to working from home. But this isn’t an option of construction workers, whose job by nature involves working at a specific location. If they’re to keep working, construction workers need to be outside with others, putting them at higher risk.

Another issue facing the industry now is a shortage of materials. In some areas, the outbreak has caused bottlenecks in the supply chain, meaning some companies may have to delay or cancel projects. The lack of ongoing work means less money for all companies and could cause smaller ones to go bankrupt.

Short-Term Action

Logistics restrictions and new changes in regulations are forcing the construction industry to adapt. But the sector has proved adept at adaptation, making necessary changes to maintain business while protecting employees. Working with other firms and ruling bodies, construction companies have taken action to handle the present situation.

While most construction workers can’t work from home, that doesn’t mean they can’t maintain social distance. Following Safe Work Australia guidelines, contractors have instituted new measures to help workers stay physically distant. These include practices like splitting shifts, staggering breaks and creating separate walkways for workers.

Many companies have also started enacting extensive hygiene practices. Workers are cleaning worksites daily and cleaning frequently-touched items like tools and handrails as often as they use them. Gloves are becoming a part of standard-issue equipment instead of an option.

Remote work may not be possible for all construction work, but where it is viable, companies are using it. Meeting with clients or coworkers have moved onto online platforms like Zoom or Microsoft Teams. The construction industry has some unique challenges amid the outbreak, but it’s adapting to meet them.

Long-Term Preparedness

In addition to concerns over immediate issues, construction businesses have to consider the future. It’s unclear how long the coronavirus crisis will go on or how severe it will become before it gets better. In response to this uncertainty, construction companies are developing contingency plans and preparedness schemes.

The longer the crisis continues, the more economic impact it will have. Forward-thinking companies have scaled back their operations in anticipation of decreased income over the coming months. Though it may mean fewer profits in the short term, it helps businesses adapt to an ongoing recession in the future.

Some companies are turning to unions and employer associations to provide support for employees should the situation worsen. By developing emergency plans and keeping workers informed, they ensure future changes won’t impact them as profoundly. It’s uncertain how exactly COVID-19 will continue to affect construction, but preparing for the worst means companies won’t be blindsided by future developments.

The construction industry will not disappear. It was essential before the outbreak, is essential now and will be essential after the crisis subsides. The sector will likely have to adjust to more significant changes, but it’s already proven it can do so. Through proper adaptation and preparedness, construction companies can and will weather the pandemic.