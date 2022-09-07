Our mental health is without doubt an all too invisible reality.

With our physical health, when we sneeze someone often says, ‘Bless You’. Others offer some form of support. All follow up to make sure our common cold does not develop into full blown flu.

When we are anxious or consumed with self-doubt, the outward signs are not there. As such very few ask, ‘ARE YOU OK?’ or keep an eye out in case your anxiety develops into depression.

It is, was it is…but it doesn’t have to be!

I suffered with anxiety in my workplace. I hid it from my colleagues. I even hid from my family and friends. I ended up being clinically diagnosed with anxiety related depression. I was very ill.

That was 18 years ago.

So, what could have been different?

Quite simply ‘attitude and expectations’.

My attitude should have been to share my concerns about my anxiety.

My expectation should have been that others should be concerned.

We have come a long way since 2004. Attitude and expectation are at the forefront.

So, how can we tell when a colleague is struggling with their own mental health wellbeing?

If you had been observed me back in 2004 you would have seen a colleague who was overcompensating in terms of ‘showing’ how well I was coping.

This included through:

  • Taking on every task put to me without any thought to current workload or time available.
  • Always willing to please, regardless of current commitments.
  • Files piling up on my desk.
  • A ‘first in’ to work, ‘last to leave’ work ethic.
  • An aloofness among peers.
  • A tendency for extraversion.

Let me paint a picture.

‘You are part of a workplace team. There are 5 of you in the group. One is possibly experiencing challenges alongside their mental health wellbeing:

 

  • Person #1: Starts workday on time; meets requirements; is sociable
  • Person #2: Full of themself; always over talks other team members; takes short cuts
  • Person #3: Shy, keeps to self; meets minimum requirements
  • Person #4: Always up for the challenge; great sense of humour; energetic; helps others; gregarious
  • Person #5: Easily distracted, negative outlook, inflexible, works to time

Out of the 5 personality types above, you would be hard put to identify which one is experiencing the possibility of a mental health issue.

In fact, none of them might be!

However, if you were to identify the one who you would look out for, then it would be Person #4.

(NOTE: This is based purely on the experience of the author. Mental Health professionals and researchers may well have a different view, however from my lay, lived-in perspective, Person #4 is exhibiting all the signs!)

(Sourceable note: During conversations which Sourceable has had with mental health professionals over recent years for articles about mental health, one common sign which mental health professionals note when looking for potential signs of mental health challenges is any unexplained change in behaviour. This could include becoming either more outgoing or more withdrawn than usual, missing days of work or turning up earlier/later than usual, becoming moodier or more easily irritated than usual or any other notable changes in behaviour.)

What happens next is key…but is a topic for another day. However, I recommend visiting the ‘RU OK? How to ask’ website so as to understand the most effective way in which to support your colleague.

What must not happen next is a ‘bull-at-a-gate’ approach. Should you identify with a colleague exhibiting behaviour similar to Person #4, it is not appropriate to ‘call it out’. It is however appropriate to keep a ‘watching brief’.

 

R U OK? Day is Thursday 8th September 2022.

‘A National Day of Action when the team at RU OK? remind Australians that every day is the day to ask, ‘are you OK?’ and start a meaningful conversation whenever they spot the signs that someone they care about might be struggling with life’.

Should you, or someone you know, be showing signs of being in need of psychological support, such as anxiety, then please do contact the following Organisations:

 

  • Mates in Construction 1300 22 4636
  • Lifeline 13 11 14
  • BeyondBlue 1800 512 348