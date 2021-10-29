A huge road project which is set to revolutionise traffic flow around Melbourne’s northern and eastern suburbs has been given the green light as the Victorian government has unveiled the new final designs for the development.

In its latest announcement, the Victorian Government says it has awarded the $11.1 billion public private partnership contract for the tunnelling section of the North-East Link to the Spark Consortium, which consists of WeBuild, GS Engineering and Construction, CPB Contractors, China Construction Oceania, Ventia, Capella Capital, John Laing Investments, DIF and Pacific Partnerships.

Under the deal, the consortium will build, operate and maintain the tunnels for 25 years – after which time tolling rights will be handed back to the government.

The deal remains subject to final close.

Artist impression of Watsonia tunnel portal (image: supplied)

The government has also released the project’s final design, which includes a longer tunnel, a new tree-lined boulevard and revived and reconnected parklands.

Set to bridge a missing link in Melbourne’s road network, the new road will connect the M80 Ring Road at Greensborough to the Eastern Freeway mostly via two 6.5 kilometre tunnels.

It will complete a freeway network which will enable commuters to travel between Melbourne’s south-eastern, eastern, north-eastern, northern, north-western and western suburbs and the airport without needing to go through the city.

All up, the tunnels will take 15,000 trucks off local roads and slash travel times by up to 35 minutes.

Ariel view of Yarra LInk Green Bridge

Under the new design, the tunnels will be 1.9 kilometres longer compared with what had originally been planned.

The tunnels will now run from the Eastern Freeway at Bulleen as far as Watsonia (see map).

Greensborough Boulevard

This will create room for more parklands and green and community spaces, including:

  • A 10-hectare community park along Banyule Creek in Yallambie
  • Transformation of Greensborough Road into a tree-lined boulevard to form a green gateway to Watsonia with new multi-level train station parking and new community spaces.
  • A new Yarra Link green bridge near the Eastern Freeway near Bulleen which will connect the Koonung Creek Trail to Bulleen Park and a new cultural precinct along the banks of Birrarung (the Yarra River)
  • Revitalised wetlands to re-establish a landscape of significant importance to the Wurundjeri people and create an exciting new cultural space.

Yarra Link Green Bridge

Around 8,000 jobs will be generated as a result of the tunnelling package whilst thousands more will be generated during other parts of the program.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says welcomed the new designs and the awarding of the contract.

“A project the size of North East Link doesn’t come around very often. It’s been long talked about – and is the largest ever investment into Melbourne’s north-east – supporting 10,000 jobs and we’re getting on with it,” Andrews said.

“Projects like these are exactly what our economy needs right now – and deliver faster journeys and more choice for where Victorians want to live, work and spend time with those they love.”