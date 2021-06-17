The first section of an iconic landmark pedestrian bridge that will Brisbane’s South Bank with its CBD has been placed into position.

The first section of the Queens Wharf Neville Bonner pedestrian bridge was positioned at South Bank on Wednesday.

The bridge is now ready to cross the river and connect to the Brisbane CBD.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and DBC Project Director Simon Crooks inspect works on Neville Bonner Bridget at South Bank

Set to connect the popular South Bank arts and cultural precinct with the future Queen’s Wharf Brisbane precinct and the CBD, the bridge is being named after Neville Thomas Bonner, who 50 years ago became the first indigenous person to sit in the Australian Parliament after being selected to fill a casual senate vacancy.

All up, the bridge will have a 320-meter span and thirteen sections of bridge decking.

The first section – measuring 40 metres in length and weighing 43 tonnes – will be lifted into place this weekend and will extend from the integrated resort over the Riverside Expressway to the support column in the recreation area known as the landing.

Bridge contractor Fitzgerald will use a 600-tonne crawler crane on a barge in the river to lift the bridge deck section into place from an adjacent barge.

The lift will take place in the early hours of Saturday morning, with pre-cast concrete decking panels and pouring of a concrete topping slab to follow.

Riverside Expressway will be closed from Friday night (10pm) until Monday morning (5am) between Elizabeth Street and Margaret Street.

 

The project is being undertaken as part of the Queens Wharf Brisbane project, which when it opens late next year will be one of the largest entertainment precincts in Australia and will welcome an estimated 1.4 million visitors annually.

All up, around 700 workers are on site at the wharf project – a number which is expected to increase to around 1,500 by this time next year.

Eventually, more than 8,000 workers will be employed throughout the precinct.

Artist impression of Queens Wharf Brisbane

Queensland Deputy Premier Dr Stephen Miles welcomed the latest development.

“Where other parts of the world have slowed these types of projects, construction has continued on Queen’s Wharf throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“This is another milestone in the world-class development that will transform Brisbane’s CBD, boost tourism and create thousands more jobs when complete.”

Destination Brisbane Consortium Project Director Simon Crooks said the wharf is a major development which will deliver a lasting asset for Queensland.