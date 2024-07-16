Every year the Green Building Council of Australia hand selects a range of industry leaders who continue to make significant contributions toward a more healthy, resilient and sustainable built environment.

Whether they are a planner, engineer, architect, consultant or a leading advocate, the Green Star Champions award celebrates the efforts of those who have gone above and beyond using Green Star certifications.

Now in its fourth year, the recipients are now maybe more so than ever, those who remain steadfast in the face of the mammoth task that we all must join in on, the sustainable transformation of our built environment and protection and regeneration of the natural environment.

At GBCA’s annual Green Building Day conference, these 26 recipients are announced to the industry, alongside their peers.

Of this year’s winners, Jorge Chapa, Chief Impact Officer, said the individuals chosen are problems solvers who have committed themselves to the task at hand.

“The Green Star Champions showcase Australian excellence in their chosen fields, all with one common goal: the sustainable transformation of our built environment.

“Each and every recipient has demonstrated tireless dedication to the creation of healthy and efficient places that respond to the challenge that is climate change,” said Jorge.

One such winner is Alex Lawlor, National Leader of Resilience and Renewal at Architectus, who on receiving the award said it was exciting to be recognised for all the work that goes on behind the scenes – for which we know there can be an insurmountable amount.

“Being recognised for Architectus’ Sustainability and Resilience Framework and how this moves the dial in the very un-sexy area of design management is exciting. It’s a validation of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes that makes sure that client’s environmental and social sustainability aspirations are pushed across the project lifecycle,” Alex said

For Alex, her current Green Star project, 600 Collins Street, is her favourite. Being able to embed sustainability and Green Star principles into the architecture of the landmark Melbourne CBD tower from the very beginning, is an opportunity not to be missed – especially when that project is registered and aiming for a 6 Star Green Star rating.

Being able to make a direct, positive impact on the places we live, work and play, was one of the reasons recipient, Michael Di Russo, Head of Property at the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, felt passionate about supporting sustainability in the industry.

“The great thing about sustainability in the built environment is that it’s tangible: when we build and refurbish to improve sustainability standards, we live and work in better, more functional buildings.

“Ultimately, we all have a role to play in the transition towards a more energy efficient and sustainable world, and for the building sector this means doing things better, being proactive and making a positive impact on the environments around us.

“What we’re trying to solve now is more complex and broad reaching than the challenges we tackled when we began a decade ago, and as market understanding of sustainability develops, what ‘green’ means will continue to evolve,” said Michael.

Quay Quarter Tower is the standout Green Star project for Michael, who was part of the team that made the historic rebuild of the skyscraper possible – which went on to achieve a 6 Star Green Star rating. Retaining 60% of the existing core structure, the design used the structure and resources in the existing building, which resulted in saving 12,079 metric tons of embodied carbon – as well as reduced environmental impact and resource waste.

Momentum within the industry areas that demand uptake, such as circularity, were also important to this year’s winners. For winner, Phillippa Stone, Sustainability manager at BlueScope, achieving broader adaption of reuse within the industry is important moving forward.

“The momentum building in the industry around issues such as circularity and nature is fantastic – it fills me with optimism. From a product and material perspective, reuse has a key role to play and I’m keen to explore and develop the enablers that will encourage its broader adoption in Australia’s built environment,” Phillipa said.

While for Dr Brett Pollard, Senior Researcher at Hassell, his passion for sustainability in the industry comes from the ground up, with a deep appreciation for the interaction of nature and the built environment.

“The GBCA and Green Star have been pivotal in making the Australian built environment sector much more sustainable, and I’m honoured (and more than a little bit chuffed) to be recognised as a Green Star Champion.

“I’m so glad my first degree was in landscape architecture, as it provided me with a deep appreciation for ecology, systems thinking, and the role of time. This understanding has remained with me throughout my career and continues to fuel my passion for sustainability,” Brett explained.

Unsurprisingly, Brett’s favourite Green Star project is the aptly named ‘Living Building’, the Global Change Institute at the University of Queensland. Scoring a 6 Star Green Star rating, the design team took a passive-first approach which resulted in a central atrium which acts as the building’s lungs, discharging warm air through its thermal chimney, and low-energy design strategies with mounted solar panel on the roof that also shares surplus energy with other buildings across campus – a true mycelium-like system.

The 2024 Green Star Champions have been celebrated at the Green Building Day events across Australia, culminating in the final presentation in Sydney.

Full list of Green Star Champions 2024:

  • Alan Davis, Integrated Designer and Director, Building Services, WSP
  • Alex Kobler, Director of sustainability, E-Lab Consulting
  • Alex Lawlor, National Leader, Resilience & Renewal, Architectus
  • Brett Pollard, Senior researcher, Hassell
  • Cyril Giraud, Head of sustainability, Holcim
  • David Bell, Manager of Sustainability & Insight, InfraBuild
  • Emily Low, Technical Director, Sustainability and Climate Change Advisory Leader, ​Mott MacDonald
  • Emma Herd, Partner, Climate Change and Sustainability Services, Ernst & Young
  • Jacqui Bonnitcha, Governance and Strategy lead, Andefena
  • Janaki Dhagat, Sustainability Manager, Charter Hall Group
  • Julia Halioua, Associate, The Footprint Company
  • Kate Nason, Senior Sustainability Advisor, Frasers Property Australia
  • Katie Fallowfield, National Sustainability Manager, Developments, Keyton
  • Keith Lucas, Managing Director, Sentinel Australia
  • Lewis Hewton, Principal Sustainability Consultant, Cundall
  • Liam Murray, CEO, Build-Apps
  • Lisa Manion, Design Manager, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
  • Mathuran Marianayagam, Head of Building Performance Services, Cundall
  • Matea Čehovin, Sustainability Manager – Environment, Vicinity Centres
  • Matt Pontin, Director, EMF Griffiths
  • Michael Di Russo, Head of Property, CEFC
  • Nina James, ESG Executive
  • Philippa Stone, Sustainability Manager, BlueScope
  • Rebecca Miller, Manager, Sustainable Futures, SMEC
  • Richard Stokes, Sustainability Team Leader, Victoria, Arup
  • Tatiana Schonhobel, Sustainability Manager, Dexus

 