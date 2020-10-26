The construction sector in Melbourne is set to reopen fully from Wednesday after the Premier in that state announced the next stage of easing of coronavirus restrictions.

As the state recorded no new cases on Monday, Victorian Premier Daniels Andrews announced the third step of easing COVID restrictions.

Under this step, from 11:59pm on Tuesday:

  • The workforce capacity requirement for the construction industry will be removed and the industry will be able to return to 100 percent capacity
  • Work site limits upon specialist subcontractors will be removed.
  • There will be no restriction on leaving home, although the 25-kilometre limit remains with exceptions including for work.
  • Retail will open including actions, hotels, cafes and pubs will reopen with density limits.
  • Real estate inspections are allowed in accordance with record keeping requirements and density quotients, up to a maximum of 10 people from two households excluding the real estate agent.
  • There will be changes to home visits; details to be released tomorrow.

Subject to density further reductions in case numbers, further easing will happen on 8 November,

These include including removal of the 25km limit and the restrictions on travel between Melbourne and regional Victoria and an increase in the limit to real-estate inspections to ten people from any number of households subject to quotient and density requirements.

Still, those on construction sites will need to observe several steps.

These vary according to the various types of construction sites (large/small/early stage land development) but broadly include:

  • Having a site specific High-Risk COVIDSafe Plan
  • Complying with Construction Industry Guidelines (Revision 8) including mandatory wearing of face masks; pre-start declarations of health for all workers and visitors; temperature screening upon site entry; mandatory wearing of approved PPE and training on correct use; cleaning and hygiene systems, scheduled and audited; Physical distancing practiced throughout site in common and work areas; minimising work activities in restricted spaces; controls for occupancy of hoists/lifts and waiting areas; staggering of start/finish times and meal/crib breaks; staggering of work shifts (where used) to avoid overlap and include cleaning time between starts
  • Workforce mapping and contract tracing
  • COVIDSafe Marshals on site
  • Procedures for site inductions and toolbox meetings
  • CALD resources and messaging

A summary of requirements can be seen here.

The latest easing follows the first day in 139 days that Victoria has recorded zero new COVID Cases.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the state was making encouraging progress.

“We want to reach COVID Normal by Christmas and right now, we’re on track to do that,” Andrews said.

“It’s why we’ve got to keep going – all of us. Understanding that even though restrictions may ease, our personal responsibility in all this doesn’t.

“We have come so far and given so much.

“Getting here – and staying here – relies on the efforts of every Victorian.

“Keep going.”

 

