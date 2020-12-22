Dear Sourceable readers,

Merry Christmas to you and your family. May you have a safe and happy holiday after what for many has been a challenging year.

Special thoughts and prayers to those in Sydney and the Northern Beaches during this time.

To all Sourceable readers, it’s been a pleasure to serve you in 2020.

Sourceable looks forward to serving you again in 2021. Story publication will recommence on Monday January 11.

God Bless.