An ambitious target to build 800,000 homes over the next decade and an industry grappling with one of the most significant levels of skills shortages, means the Victorian building and construction industry is facing an increasingly steep uphill battle.

There’s no doubt Victoria’s burgeoning population needs more housing – and more affordable housing – but with a track record which says the state has never approved more than 70,730 new dwellings in a calendar year over the past decade, the debate now is about how achievable that target of 80,000 homes a year, is.

Recent industry forecast data released by Master Builders Australia (MBA) for the period through to 2028-29 painted a grim picture nationally, warning that chronic workforce shortages continue to be the biggest challenge to the industry, which it says needs half a million new workers across the country between now and 2026.

Not only is there the challenge of where Victoria will find the appropriately skilled workforce to build the ambitious targets of new homes set by the State and Federal Governments, Master Builders Victoria (MBV) is also challenging ‘how’ these homes could or should be built.

MBV CEO Michaela Lihou says while there will always be a market for traditionally built timber or steel frame homes, there has never been a greater need to investigate broader innovation in modern building and construction methods.

“It seems pretty clear that we need to start thinking outside the box about how our industry can supplement our current building techniques, to deliver more sustainable and affordable housing options, faster.”

MBA’s national modelling also showed that productivity in construction has dropped in seven of the past nine years and completion times have blown out from just under nine months in 2009-10 to a current average of around 11 months, with the cost of building a house increasing by almost 40 per cent.

As part of its comprehensive submission for the forthcoming 2024-25 Victorian State Budget, MBV is calling on the government to get behind significant financial, regulatory, and training incentives to encourage the building and construction industry to explore the possibilities of modern methods of construction such as offsite and prefabricated construction.

“We know it can be done successfully because we’ve witnessed other countries across the globe, such as in Europe and the United States where offsite construction has delivered proven results in less time and with less waste.”

“UK studies suggest that modern methods of construction can cut building times by as much as a third,” she says.

“However, one of the biggest challenges we face is reassuring both the industry and consumers that this different approach to building won’t be delivering sub-standard results.”

Tim Newman and his team at Timber Building Systems in Dandenong South in Melbourne have spent the past decade refining the company’s unique and revolutionary post-tensioned, pre-manufactured building system.

Operating from a 12,000 sqm factory, Tim says the company’s systemized building technology delivers a predictable and consistent product of finished and painted wall panels complete with windows, ready for onsite erection.

“Effectively all you need to do is put the panels in place and put on a roof,” he says.

“It has taken us a while to get to where we are now, but there’s no doubt that there are huge benefits to this style of production, safety and sustainability not being the least.”

“We work to ISO 9001 quality management standards and have keen oversight of everything that happens on the indoor shopfloor and obviously don’t need to worry about variables like bad weather days or workers needing to work at heights on scaffolding.”

“It’s quicker, it’s safer, with less trades on site and less wastage. I believe it’s at least a part of a future solution to the current demands for new housing that we’re seeing.”

With a multi-million-dollar investment in developing their manufacturing base, Tim admits TBS faced considerable risks when they made the decision ten years ago to investigate manufacturing an alternative to pre-cast concrete panel construction.

Now with a growing number of successful developments with Henley Homes under their belt – amongst others – Tim Newman says consistency and speed make the pre-manufactured system a winner.

“For example, it’s a great solution for high volume, multistorey projects,” he says.

“At the moment, we’re building a townhouse every two days!  People find that sort of pace in building hard to believe, but our company is run by a group of ex-automotive engineers and for us manufacturing has always been about precision and consistency.” he says.

As part of its State Budget submission, MBV lobbied the Victorian Government for support for the establishment of an MBV industry-led construction innovation consortium.