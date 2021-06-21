Global construction company Multiplex has been appointed to deliver the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport Terminal & Specialty Services.

Western Sydney International Airport will be a full-service airport catering for domestic and international passengers as well as freight services.

Multiplex is set to deliver the main airport terminal, apron and airport facilities to accommodate up to 10 million passengers per year. It will design and construct all works within the terminal precinct including the terminal building, plaza, connections to the Metro rail station, bus station, taxi ranks and car parks, roads footpaths and external ancillary buildings and services.

The project team includes architects Woods Bagot, engineering company Arup and specialist aviation consultants, Airbiz.

“We are thrilled to be appointed to this incredible city-changing project and excited to bring this long-awaited piece of infrastructure to life. The airport will be at the centre of the Western Sydney Aerotropolis that will generate economic activity and local employment for the Western Sydney region, as well as meet Sydney’s growing aviation needs,” said David Ghannoum, Multiplex Regional Managing Director NSW.

According to Multiplex, Western Sydney International Airport will launch the careers of a diverse workforce and provide thousands of jobs.

“We will be engaging local suppliers across a range of trades, and working closely with them to minimise risk and ensure the highest level of safety on site,” said Mr Ghannoum.

The Western Sydney International Airport will be developed in stages as demand grows, and a second runway is projected to be required around the 2050s. In the 2060s, the airport is expected to accommodate approximately 82 million passengers annually and become one of the largest gateways to Australia.

Western Sydney International Airport is scheduled to open in late 2026.