Adoption of the 2022 edition of the National Construction Code (NCC) has been delayed by four months.

An announcement on the website of the Australian Building Code Board says that building ministers have agreed to postpone the adoption of NCC 2022 from May 1 2022 in light of challenges posed to the industry by COVID-19.

NCC 2022 adoption is now expected to occur on September 1, 2022.

As well, the release of the public comment draft and the NCC preview have been pushed back to May-July 2021 and May 2022 respectively to allow stakeholders more time to participate in the process.

The ABCB will deliver seminars on the new edition of the Code from next year.

 

