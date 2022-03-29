The booming housing market is an opportunity for design practitioners to give more consideration to the important role energy efficiency plays in designing future homes. 

Design practitioners have choice in which compliance pathway they follow to meet housing energy efficiency requirements in the National Construction Code (NCC).

The Australian Building Codes Board’s NCC continuing professional development (CPD) course on housing energy efficiency will enhance the understanding of those designing and delivering Class 1 residential buildings and some Class 10a buildings by deepening participant understanding of relevant provisions of Volume Two of the NCC.

The 2 hour online course is particularly relevant for architects, building designers and draftspersons, and may also be valuable for other construction industry practitioners.

The course gives an introductory overview of the key concepts that are covered by the Volume Two energy efficiency provisions, including the options for compliance, concessions and the pathways involved.

Course participants will become familiar with Deemed-to-Satisfy methods for energy efficiency compliance. The course will also provide insight into when and how a Performance Solution may be used and explain the reference building Verification Method.

On completion, participants will have a valuable credential that will build confidence with clients and show an understanding of this important part of the NCC. The Australian Institute of Architects has recognised the course for the purposes of formal CPD under its Refuel program.

