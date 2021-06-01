Letter to the editor from Master Builders Victoria (MBV) CEO Rebecca Casson

Master Builders Victoria (MBV) is concerned that there appears to be a misconception that the ‘whole’ building and construction industry is permitted to fully operate during circuit breaker lockdowns, and that could be unfairly jeopardising some small businesses’ access to financial support.

While a significant proportion of our industry has been able to stay safe and keep working, thousands of small building and construction businesses and sole traders are not permitted to carry out work on occupied premises during the circuit breaker lockdown.

Examples of these businesses include the renovations sector – such as kitchens and bathrooms – together with pool installations, painting, landscaping, solar installation, and garden maintenance.

Whilst our industry is grateful for all the support it has been provided with, the latest announcement of State Government financial assistance continued to exclude many of these small businesses.

In addition, since the JobKeeper program is no longer in operation, we hope  that the Federal Government will consider supporting these Victorian workers’ wages during their time of need – especially as many cannot hold out for much longer without assistance.

(Sourceable note: Health Department guidance on current restrictions for Victoria’s construction industry can be seen here.)